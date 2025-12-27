NFL Rumors: Joe Burrow trade buzz, Raiders drama, Brian Flores future

The NFL offseason is just a few weeks away. For players like Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, that typically means preparing for a playoff appearance, or planning a trip to Cancun a bit early. The 2025 season has been far different than most, however, as Burrow's future with the Bengals is in question. Cincinnati could receive trade offers for Burrow as soon as is socially acceptable.

But Burrow won't be the only player – or coach – dealing with significant relocation questions this offseason. Whether it's coveted Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, or Las Vegas Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby, the moves that will make jaws drop prior to next fall are starting to come into focus.

A Maxx Crosby trade is more likely than ever thanks to Raiders drama

Las Vegas Raiders v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025 | Emilee Chinn/GettyImages

The Raiders don't have much to play for in their final two games of the 2025 season, but Maxx Crosby still wants to take the field. It's a tough conversation front offices of non-playoff teams must often have with their stars, especially those under contract beyond next season. Crosby signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension that will keep him on the Raiders through 2029, assuming Vegas doesn't trade him.

The Raiders shut down Crosby a few days ago, and he left the facility as a result.

"He knows that he's banged up, so he's talking about, 'I'd like to get out of here.' And I said, 'Yeah, get out of here.' So he took off," Pete Carroll said. "... This didn't just spring on him. We've been talking about it, and it was exactly what you would think he would do and he should do. I agree with him 1,000 percent on how he responded, and I [would have] responded the same way."

Crosby's been floated in trade rumors for years. An extension seemingly put those rumors to bed, but it took less than a year for the Raiders to bungle a relationship with their greatest asset once again.

Where or where will Joe Burrow play in 2026?

Cincinnati Bengals v Miami Dolphins - NFL 2025 | Megan Briggs/GettyImages

Joe Burrow's comments the last few weeks in particular have gotten the attention of rival executives. If Burrow were made available by the Bengals, he'd instantly be the best quarterback on the trade market, and fetch multiple first-round picks in return.

For the first time in his career, Burrow acknowledged the possibility that he could end his career somewhere else besides Cincinnati. Per CBS Sports, that means the Bengals should be prepared to receive calls on Burrow, even if their answer is ultimately a 'hell no'.

Adam Schefter reported last week that, prior to the 2020 NFL Draft, the Dolphins offered four first-round picks for the right to select Burrow. There's no guarantee the Bengals would receive an offer as lucrative this time around, as Burrow is in the midst of a five-year, $275 million contract this time around.

If I had to pick the most realistic suitor for Burrow, it'd be the New York Jets, who have five first-round picks in the next two drafts. Burrow would thrive in New York as the second coming of Joe Namath. For such a deal to happen, though, the Bengals would have to sign off, giving up on their franchise QB in the process.

Brian Flores could be a head coach once again if Vikings let him leave

Cincinnati Bengals v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025 | David Berding/GettyImages

Brian Flores is one of the most-feared defensive coordinators in the NFL. His Vikings defense ranks fifth in yards allowed per game, and 10th in points allowed per game, despite missing several top contributors and receiving little rest thanks to an underperforming offense.

Per Pro Football Talk, the Vikings tried to extend Flores prior to the 2025 season, but he declined, hoping to increase his value and perhaps test the head coaching market this offseason. He should get his chance, or at the very least sign a more lucrative extension to stay in Minnesota as a result of their success on that side of the ball this season.

Without Flores, the Vikings season would've been lost long ago. Yes, Kevin O'Connell's group won't make the playoffs, but they have evened their record after a 4-8 start thanks to a win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday. In that game, the Vikings forced six turnovers, which has been the strength of the unit.

With Flores on the coaching staff, KOC can focus on the offense knowing full well that the other side of the ball is taken care of. That's worth keeping around, no matter the cost.