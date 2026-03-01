NFL Rumors: Malik Willis cold water and a surprise AJ Brown trade suitor

The heart of the NFL Scouting Combine is behind us. While the event is centered around the league's best draft prospects, it also serves as an offseason preview of sorts. Whether it be a possible JJ McCarthy trade (and Vikings replacements), Malik Willis' free-agent market or finding suitors for embattled Eagles receiver AJ Brown, the Combine provides answers to questions fans and pundits alike have been asking since the season ended.

A surprise trade suitor for Eagles receiver AJ Brown

Howie Roseman won't deny it. He'll listen on any Eagles player, especially if the price is right.

AJ Brown flamed out in Philadelphia last season. He wasn't happy with Eagles quarterback AJ Brown, and more specifically former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. Brown saw a dip in his targets and yards, and let that be known through a series of cryptic social media posts. If he's that bad on a public forum, just imagine what the Eagles locker room must've been like?

So far, we've seen Brown connected to the usual teams in need of a high-profile wide receiver. My personal favorite is the New England Patriots, which could lose Stefon Diggs this offseason, alongside the Buffalo Bills, which need to start surrounding Josh Allen with talent on the outside before it's too late. But what about the New Orleans Saints?

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN floated the Saints as a plausible destination, which would make even more sense if they cannot reach a contract agreement with Chris Olave. Brown thrived under former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who took his talented to New Orleans. Sign me up for a reunion.

Who will Vikings add to battle with JJ McCarthy?

The Vikings have a plan at quarterback. That doesn't mean it's a good plan, but it's something. I'm prone to trust Kevin O'Connell when it comes to that position, and he has more say than ever before after Minnesota dumped former GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Minnesota still likes JJ McCarthy – they've tried to make that quite clear, even if the fanbase disagrees – but the intel suggests the Vikings want to add a veteran quarterback to battle it out with the young buck at training camp. That's a smart play! There are very few quarterbacks available (if any) that KOC should feel comfortable giving the ball to over McCarthy, the quarterback he vouched for as a first-round pick.

Per ESPN, the Vikings have those possible veteran additions tiered. They prefer Kyler Murray and Geno Smith over the likes of Tua Tagovailia and Kirk Cousins, for example. Aaron Rodgers, who is a free agent despite his silence, remains on their radar as well. At best, any of these quarterbacks can give McCarthy a run for his money. Should the vets win, they'd serve as a bridge QB until Minnesota adds another franchise QB.

Malik Willis rumors may have been overstated

Malik Willis could be a great redemption story. The Packers gave Willis a chance when few others would, trading a seventh-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for the Liberty product back in August of 2024. Since then, Willis has answered every challenged in front of him, starting in place of Love on several occasions.

'Several' is the key word there. Willis has started just six games over the course of his brief NFL career. Three of those came with the Titans in his rookie season, and they didn't go well. Willis has appeared in 11 games since his trade to the Packers, throwing for six touchdowns and rushing for three more. That's what the scouts are drooling over.

Season Games Passing Yards Rushing Yards Completion % Touchdowns 2024 7 550 138 74.1 4 2025 4 422 123 85.7 5

Willis has looked like a starting-caliber quarterback when in for Love. How much of that is his own growth, and how much is playing in Matt LaFleur's offense? That much remains to be seen. Willis has received some comparisons to Justin Fields, specifically in terms of the contract he might sign. However, Willis has looked better in Green Bay than Fields ever did in Chicago or Pittsburgh. This complicates matters, along with the fact that Fields was brutal this season for the Jets after signing a two-year contract with a high AAV.

Per ESPN, Willis receiving a deal north of $30 million AAV, which has been reported ahead of free agency, would be a surprise given some of the intel they received from front office executives across the league. $25 million is far more realistic, and would open Willis' market up to the likes of the Vikings and Steelers.