NFL Rumors: Raiders could trade Maxx Crosby again and Kirk Cousins contract dilemma

Not only are NFL free agent signings lighting up the news feeds of sports fans, but so are rumors about how those signings affect other players around the league and where the trade market could head next. Star EDGE Maxx Crosby has reiterated his commitment to the Las Vegas Raiders after a trade gone wrong with Baltimore imploded Tuesday night. That said, the team could still be interested in dealing their star edge rusher at some point.

In the latest quarterback news, Kirk Cousins made his stance clear about what sort of salary he's expecting in 2026. He’s justified in wanting a real contract rather than simply accepting the minimum for a few reasons. He doesn’t want to be a player-coach or backup. He wants to play, and the best way to ensure that is to force a team to pay him. Here’s what else is circling the rumor mill as NFL free agency is underway.

Maxx Crosby could still be traded, even if it’s not this offseason

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens may have ruined the trade, but they didn’t ruin Maxx Crosby’s market

The Raiders seem keen on keeping Crosby, but the right offer could interest them in dealing him for good

The Baltimore Ravens backing out of a trade for Crosby doesn’t mean he won’t be dealt eventually. It was supposedly known around the league that Crosby’s physical was going to reveal he’s still in rehab but on track for a mid-summer recovery. That means the Ravens essentially realized they were giving up too much for a player they could have just signed in free agency. That’s how Baltimore landed Hendrickson after refusing the Crosby deal.

That said, it doesn’t mean Crosby won’t be traded at all. The Raiders are still listening to offers and their asking price could be adjusted. It's no surprise that teams are still interested: If a player of Crosby’s caliber becomes available, you don’t just simply stop pursuing him because one front office balked. Crosby could still very well play at an elite level wherever he lands, including in Vegas.

The Raiders "are still hearing from teams" interested in trading for Maxx Crosby, and a potential deal isn't necessarily off the table, following Crosby’s voided trade with the Ravens, per ESPN's Dan Graziano.



Crosby expressed his commitment to the Raiders on Wednesday on social… pic.twitter.com/Qn22IIrv6k — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 12, 2026

But agreeing on the price will be tricky. I don’t know who is going to be interested in honoring Baltimore's two first-round picks. My guess is Crosby will be in Vegas until the start of the season, and if the Raiders aren’t competitive at the trade deadline then maybe he gets dealt at that point.

Kirk Cousins could force teams to spend high to land him this offseason

Kirk Cousins on the Opening Drive show at the SiriusXM NFL radio set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kirk Cousins learned from what happened in Atlanta and wants to put pressure on teams to be loyal to him

By demanding more money, Cousins will insure he can have a starting job and isn’t merely a placeholder

Cousins has proven he’s worth more than a veteran minimum contract, but will a team actually pay him more, considering he’s coming up on two years removed from a torn Achilles? Cousins technically holds all the cards as an unrestricted free agent, while someone like Kyler Murray has no incentive to play hardball in contract negotiations thanks to already having more than $35 million in guaranteed money due.

Cousins isn’t owed a dime, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that he wants to land somewhere he’ll actually get paid like a starter. Which is why the Raiders' dream of bringing on Cousins as a mentor to projected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza might be a tough sell.

After what happened in Atlanta, I doubt Cousins is interested in landing with a team where he can’t play right away. Minnesota seems like the better option, because they won’t force him to compete with J.J. McCarthy for the job. In Vegas, he’d be a transition quarterback that probably starts the first few games before Mendoza eventually takes over.

Why would Cousins take a minimum contract for that? Wherever he lands, he wants the team to feel the burden of their investment in him so they have no reason to bench him for non-injury reasons.

Indianapolis Colts in the quarterback market despite Daniel Jones extension

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to throw downfield against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Daniel Jones is coming off an Achilles injury, prompting Indianapolis to look at QB depth

Anthony Richardson could be traded this offseason, forcing the Colts to look at backup options

The Indianapolis Colts were big spenders at the trade deadline, and now they’re throwing gobs of money around this offseason. Alec Pierce’s controversial extension will loom large over this team, but Daniel Jones’ two-year $88 million extension is nothing to sneeze at either. That said, could the Colts still be interested in quarterback depth?

There are rumblings that Cousins could be a target for the Colts as Jones continues to recover from his Achilles injury – how ironic that Indy could turn to a player two years removed from an Achilles injury himself. The Colts might have to dig into their remaining cap space to land Cousins as, he’ll be a hard sell for a seat-warming role. But nonetheless, they have their eyes set on getting some needed insurance in the quarterback room.

You can’t blame Indianapolis for looking for more quarterback depth after how last season went. They were so thin under center that they turned to Phillip Rivers as their emergency option, which ended exactly how you’d expect (seven straight losses and coming up short in the playoff hunt). It will be interesting to see how the Colts handle their quarterback room. Do they trade Anthony Richardson? Is Riley Leonard an option or is Cousins this year’s emergency option?

Dark-horse landing spot for Kyler Murray keeps him in NFC West

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a throw against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Minnesota Vikings are still favorites to land Kyler Murray

L.A. Rams could start early process for Matthew Stafford’s successor

Kyler Murray could get revenge in the best way possible this offseason. The Arizona Cardinals cut Murray, and now he’ll have his choice of where to resume his NFL career. According to one rumor, that team could end up being the Los Angeles Rams. Yes, Matthew Stafford is back for the 2026 season, but after that, his future is in flux. That’s why the Rams could look for his replacement a year ahead of time.

Murray would get the best type of revenge if the Rams turn to him as the successor to Stafford. The Vikings have been the favorite to land Murray, but if things fall apart – which tends to happen this time of the year in the NFL – Los Angeles could be a team in the hunt for Murray’s services.

Sean McVay did work with Baker Mayfield, but he’s typically turned to true pocket passers since taking over the Rams. It would be interesting to see what he does with a player like Murray. If this does turn from rumor to fact, the best thing for Murray is to learn from a Super Bowl-winning quarterback – and newly minted league MVP – before having his shot at NFL redemption.