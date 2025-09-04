NFL standings by strength of schedule: Which contenders have the easiest road ahead?

A lot can go into determining how any given NFL season will play out. A lot of these things NFL teams can control, like personnel both on the field and in the front office, and coaches doing their jobs at a very high level. Other things, like injury luck and strength of schedule, are things NFL teams cannot control.

Strength of schedule is a metric used to determine how difficult a given team's schedule is. Teams with a higher strength of schedule face much tougher competition. It's good to get some exposure against quality competition, but those with the hardest strength of schedules will have a very hard time getting to the playoffs, no matter how good their roster is.

NFL standings by strength of schedule

AFC East

Rank Team Strength of Schedule 1 New England Patriots .429 2 New York Jets .460 3 Buffalo Bills .467 4 Miami Dolphins .474

The New England Patriots are a popular sleeper pick to make the playoffs, and it isn't hard to see why. Yes, some of the Patriots' love has to do with the Mike Vrabel hire, a year-two leap from Drake Maye, and the upgraded offense around the young quarterback, but strength of schedule is undoubtedly a factor here. The Patriots have the easiest strength of schedule in the AFC, and if their team shows any improvement, they figure to be in the playoff race in December.

AFC North

Rank Team Strength of Schedule 1 Cincinnati Bengals .509 2 Cleveland Browns .519 3 Pittsburgh Steelers .526 4 Baltimore Ravens .533

Even with the hardest strength of schedule, the Baltimore Ravens are a slam dunk to win the AFC North. What could end up being interesting, though, is that the Cincinnati Bengals' schedule is slightly easier than the Pittsburgh Steelers'. With both teams expected to be in Wild Card contention, one or two easier games could make all the difference in the world.

AFC South

Rank Team Strength of Schedule 1 Tennessee Titans .450 2 Indianapolis Colts .464 3 Jacksonville Jaguars .467 4 Houston Texans .481

My focus in the AFC South is on Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans. No, I don't think they'll win the division or even come close to competing for a playoff spot, but the Titans have the second-easiest strength of schedule in the AFC. Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, gets as easy a start to his NFL career as he could've asked for (well, after a tough first week). It'll be interesting to see what he does with it.

AFC West

Rank Team Strength of Schedule 1 Las Vegas Raiders .502 2 Denver Broncos .505 3 Los Angeles Chargers .522 4 Kansas City Chiefs .522

The Kansas City Chiefs don't need home-field advantage in the playoffs to go on a deep run, but it certainly makes their lives easier to get to play as many games as they can at Arrowhead. Having the second-toughest schedule in the AFC, though, will make that goal tough to achieve, especially when comparing their strength of schedule to the Buffalo Bills'.

NFC East

Rank Team Strength of Schedule 1 Washington Commanders .550 2 Dallas Cowboys .557 3 Philadelphia Eagles .561 4 New York Giants .574

This is just cruel. The New York Giants, the team that finished in last place in the NFC East in 2024, have the hardest schedule in the NFL this season. Their schedule is harder than their division rivals, who happen to be the reigning Super Bowl champions in the Philadelphia Eagles. I actually think that the Giants are much-improved this season, but we likely won't see that in their win-loss record because of how brutal their schedule is.

NFC North

Rank Team Strength of Schedule 1 Minnesota Vikings .557 2 Green Bay Packers .557 3 Detroit Lions .571 4 Chicago Bears .571

All four teams in the NFC North are expected to compete for playoff spots and all four teams can realistically win the division. These division rivals are expected to beat each other up, so this division could be decided by whichever teams get the easiest matchups. With that in mind, the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers look like co-favorites to win this division in my mind, even if I believe that the Detroit Lions could be the most talented team.

NFC South

Rank Team Strength of Schedule 1 New Orleans Saints .419 2 Carolina Panthers .457 3 Atlanta Falcons .478 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers .481

It isn't often that you see the team with the second-easiest strength of schedule be in contention for the No. 1 overall pick, but the New Orleans Saints are set up to be in that spot. As for the rest of the division, perhaps we'll see the Carolina Panthers take a leap this season. Bryce Young really opened some eyes down the stretch of last season, and their schedule looks very easy. Seeing the Panthers still alive in early December might be a very strange yet realistic possibility this season.

NFC West

Rank Team Strength of Schedule 1 San Francisco 49ers .415 2 Arizona Cardinals .457 3 Seattle Seahawks .474 4 Los Angeles Rams .491

Last season's nightmarish season from the San Francisco 49ers came with one bright side - the easiest strength of schedule in 2025. The Niners might not be quite as formidable as they were a couple of years ago, but there's still a ton of talent on this roster. If they can be any healthier than they were in 2024, watching them take advantage of their ridiculously easy schedule and getting to the playoffs or even winning the NFC West would not be shocking in the slightest.