Super Bowl 60 predictions: FanSided experts pick who will hoist the Lombardi Trophy

Five months separate us from the kickoff in Levi's Stadium for Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara. But with the start of the 2025 NFL season, we all want to try and call our shot. Prediction season is well upon us in a big way, but there's one prediction that's more gratifying to nail then the rest: Picking the Super Bowl champion before the regular season even starts.

That's what we asked the panel of FanSided experts from both the flagship site and the FanSided NFL Network to do on the day of the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday. Yes, we haven't seen meaningful football played in seven months, but we're taking what we know about past offseason moves, the 32 teams in the league, and everything we can from throughout the NFL to give our Super Bowl predictions, not just for the winner, but who they will beat from the other conference in order to capture the Lombardi Trophy.

So, with that, here's who's going to win Super Bowl 60 — because this has never gone poorly for anyone before.

Cody Williams | Content Director, FanSided.com

Predicted Super Bowl matchup: Baltimore Ravens beat Green Bay Packers

Lamar Jackson has elevated Baltimore’s offense to another level, particularly with Derrick Henry added to the fold. But the Ravens defense has also gotten back to top-tier levels as well. Jordan Love and the Packers will make a leap after the Micah Parsons trade, but not one that’s big enough to overcome the creeping inevitability of another John Harbaugh Super Bowl ring.

Mark Powell | Content Director, FanSided.com

Predicted Super Bowl matchup: Buffalo Bills beat Philadelphia Eagles

If not now, when? The Bills played in and lost FOUR straight Super Bowls in the early 1990’s. Finally, this team has come together at the right time. I’m a big believer in Josh Allen and Sean McDermott. Sure, they didn’t make any huge moves this offseason (minus Joey Bosa), but there was little reason to do so. Buffalo should be the AFC favorites. The East is weaker than it’s been in years. The trick will be defeating the NFC-champion Eagles, looking for their second-straight Super Bowl victory. If any player can take advantage of Philly’s aggressive nature at the line of scrimmage, it is Allen, who has only grown stronger with another offseason under his belt.

Scott Rogust | Editor, FanSided

Predicted Super Bowl matchup: Denver Broncos beat Detroit Lions

I’m a huge believer in the Broncos. Bo Nix has been the quarterback the Broncos have been missing since Peyton Manning’s retirement. But most importantly, the Broncos have a loaded defense that could very well dominant their opponents the entire season. It’s that good. The NFC might be a bit more wide open, so I’ll go with the Lions making the Super Bowl thanks to their electric offense of Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, and Jameson Williams. But in the end, I think the Broncos would win in this hypothetical matchup and Super Bowl 60.

Wynston Wilcox | Staff Writer, FanSided.com

Predicted Super matchup: Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers

Unfortunately, what I want to happen isn’t the same as what I think will happen, and I think that Travis Kelce will ride high with a Super Bowl ring just before he gets his wedding ring and calls it a football career. Just like Lee Corso’s final headgear sealed Texas’ fate before even stepping on the field, Kelce’s engagement to Taylor Swift will carry the same weight. After all, Swifties are a different breed of fans.

Predicted Super Bowl matchup: Baltimore Ravens beat Philadelphia Eagles

As a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, it pains me to put the Baltimore Ravens in my Super Bowl prediction, but there are too many reasons not to consider them a powerhouse. The Ravens have a superstar quarterback in Lamar Jackson who could have (and maybe should have) won his second straight MVP award last season. I’ve got the Philadelphia Eagles joining the Ravens in Super Bowl 60. The Eagles—the reigning Super Bowl champs—still have the most talented roster in the NFL heading into the 2025 season, but the Ravens are out to prove themselves this year. Nobody wants it more right now than Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh.

Alicia de Artola | Editor, FanSided.com

Predicted Super Bowl matchup: Baltimore Ravens beat Detroit Lions

The fact of the matter is, every year Lamar Jackson gets better and every year the Ravens inch closer to becoming Super Bowl champions. From Derrick Henry to Kyle Hamilton, this roster is loaded on both sides. It’s never easy going through the Chiefs in the AFC and now there are other contenders like the Bengals and Broncos to consider, but no one has the balance to match the Ravens.

As for the Lions, they went 15-2 in the regular season last year despite significant injury woes on defense. Simply keeping Aiden Hutchinson healthy this year (knock on wood) will make a serious difference. I’m banking on the offense to remain explosive despite losing Ben Johnson. There are just too many weapons for new OC John Morton to take advantage of. It would be amazing to see the Lions bring a Super Bowl to the city of Detroit, but the Ravens will extend that wait. Baltimore has all the pieces and a coach who’s done it before.

Lior Lampert | Staff Writer, FanSided

Predicted Super Bowl matchup: Baltimore Ravens beat Philadelphia Eagles

If not now, then when will Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens get over the proverbial hump? They’re stacked with elite talent on both sides of the ball, boasting what many consider football’s strongest roster. This franchise has taken its lumps in recent years, but it all leads to one shining moment. On the NFC side, no one has done enough this offseason to dethrone the Philadelphia Eagles, not even the Micah Parsons-led Green Bay Packers. Yes, the reigning Super Bowl champions lost some depth along the trenches. Nonetheless, general manager Howie Roseman and the front office have done an excellent job of filling the cracks with young talent.

Zach Rotman | Staff Writer, FanSided.com

Predicted Super Bowl matchup: Buffalo Bills beat Philadelphia Eagles

Everyone is hyping up Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, and understandably so, but in a similar vein, if not now, when will Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills make it to and win the Super Bowl? It might be foolish to bet against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, but I’m more betting on Allen and the Bills to finally get the job done against a Chiefs roster that has its share of question marks. As for who they’ll beat, the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles are loaded, and I don’t trust anyone in the NFC to overtake them. It could go either way, but Allen claims his first ring this season.

Christopher Kline | Staff Writer, FanSided.com

Predicted Super Bowl matchup: Green Bay Packers beat Baltimore Ravens

I don’t know, man. One of my “bold predictions” for this season was that Micah Parsons would win Super Bowl MVP. It is, admittedly, probably a little bit too bold, but Green Bay now has a ton of firepower across the board. This defense just leveled up, and Jordan Love remains one of the most naturally gifted quarterbacks in the NFL. If he can take the next step, with Parsons living up to his high standards on the other side, the Packers are going to be a real handful. Baltimore still feels like the best team on paper, and Lamar Jackson is well past due, but the Packers just have something about them right now.