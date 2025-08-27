NFL waiver claims tracker: The biggest names that switched teams

The NFL preseason has come to an end, leading to one of the most challenging times for NFL general managers. They have to trim their preseason rosters down to 53 players, a task that often results in big-name players ending up on waivers available for all 32 teams to claim.

From players who just didn't have a spot on their respective teams to veterans who have lost a step to young players who fizzled out with their former teams, all kinds of players wound up being placed onto waivers on cut day. A vast majority of players cleared waivers, obviously, but a select few did get claimed, including some big names.

Here are the biggest ones worthy of your attention.

Most notable NFL waiver claims after cut day

Marquez Valdes-Scantling joins NFC West rival

Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks expected to play a fairly sizable role, but Seattle got solid preseason production from guys like Jake Bobo, Dareke Young and Cody White to justify parting ways with the veteran wideout. Valdes-Scantling wound up with the San Francisco 49ers, joining his fourth team in the last year alone.

Valdes-Scantling is far from a perfect player which is why he's bounced around so much, but he's a veteran with playoff experience, and he joins a Niners team with all sorts of injury questions. Brandon Aiyuk is still injured, Demarcus Robinson was suspended, and Jauan Jennings is hurt while also dealing with contract negotiations. The Niners needed anyone to play receiver for them which is why they traded for Skyy Moore, and is why they've now added MVS.

Patriots take shot on former Giants fan favorite

Remember when New York Giants fans for a brief period thought Tommy DeVito might've been their savior? Well, that's no more. DeVito had some good moments in New York and even showed some flashes this preseason. He was so impressive in the preseason finale, in fact, to the point where the team DeVito shredded, the New England Patriots, claimed him off waivers.

DeVito went 17-for-20 for 198 yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots. Sure, most of his work was done against second and third stringers at best, but he clearly showed enough for the Patriots to give him a Week 1 roster spot. DeVito will begin the season slotted in behind Drake Maye and veteran Joshua Dobbs on the depth chart and will hope to earn an opportunity to play, somehow.

Hendon Hooker joins crowded QB room in Carolina

The Carolina Panthers are Bryce Young's team (for now) and if he struggles or suffers an injury, Andy Dalton, one of the league's best backups, is still in town. Despite having a pretty set QB room, the Panthers decided to take a shot on former Detroit Lions signal caller Hendon Hooker.

Hooker, a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, only appeared in three games for the Lions last season and threw a total of nine passes. Despite that lack of experience and a poor preseason showing, the Panthers are taking a chance on Hooker's talent and seeing if he can amount to anything. It isn't the worst gamble to take, if we're being honest.

Saints continue to add WR depth with Trey Palmer claim

The New Orleans Saints recently acquired Devaughn Vele, adding him to a wide receiver room that already includes Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks. Now, their wide receiver room is even deeper after the Saints claimed Trey Palmer off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Palmer, a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has had his playing time in the NFL somewhat limited due to crowded receiver rooms in Tampa Bay, but when he's been on the field, he's been productive. He even had almost 400 receiving yards and three touchdowns as a rookie in 2023. It remains to be seen how much playing time he'll receive in New Orleans, but the Saints should be seeing what young players with talent like Palmer can do.

Dolphins add to secondary with Julius Brents pickup

The Miami Dolphins bet on talent by claiming Julius Brents off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts. Brents, a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has started nine of the 11 NFL games he's appeared in but several ailments, including a knee injury which limited him to just two games last season, have derailed him. The Dolphins hope he can stay healthy, because there's obvious talent there.

Browns round out RB room with Raheim Sanders

The Cleveland Browns face uncertainty in their running back room with Nick Chubb gone and Quinshon Judkins still unsigned and facing a possible suspension. They have Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson on the team, but depth was needed. That's where former Los Angeles Chargers running back Raheim Sanders comes in. Sanders went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, but impressed enough in the preseason for the Browns to take a chance on him. Given their need at RB, it makes sense.

Notable players signed to new teams' practice squads

Jeff Wilson Jr. - Dolphins

Tyler Huntley - Ravens

Jeff Wilson Jr. joins the Miami Dolphins, a team he's been on in parts of each of the last three seasons. He might not play much, but Alexander Mattison is out for the season, and both De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright are banged up. Depth was needed, and Wilson, a player familiar with the offense, makes sese as a player to take a look at.

Another homecoming brings Tyler Huntley back to the Baltimore Ravens. Huntley spent each of the first four years of his career with the Ravens and even made the Pro Bowl in 2023, but he never had much of a shot when it came to making the Browns, a team with four quarterbacks ahead of him on the depth chart at the time. Huntley will be behind Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers in Miami.