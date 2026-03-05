Russell Wilson finally has the fire of a QB these NFL teams might want to sign

Quarterback Russell Wilson doesn't want to hang up his cleats just yet. The 37-year-old feels like he's got more gas in the tank as he enters free agency again, despite a disappointing 2025 season with the New York Giants, where he played just six games (831 passing yards, three touchdowns, three picks). Although it sounds like a former coach of his may have just sparked his engine back to life... just not how you'd think.

Wilson appeared on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast Tuesday, where he addressed disparaging comments made by Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton about his time under center for the team.

Russ finally addresses the Sean Payton fallout



OUT NOW 🎙️ https://t.co/4iBSSmNLMa pic.twitter.com/vx9aEDgQe9 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) March 3, 2026

Russell Wilson had a fiery response to Sean Payton's disparaging comments

"I don't say much. I hardly ever say anything. I think there's a time and place, but sometimes you get fatigued of people talking about you," Wilson said. "I don't worry about that stuff... I got the same amount of rings as [Payton's] got... I got a lot of respect for him as a play caller... but to take a shot, I don't think it's necessary, especially when I'm not even on your own team anymore... I've stayed quiet for so long. There's a time and place... I've beaten Sean too... It's not a matter of disrespect; just don't disrespect me."

Those are some fighting words from a player that's mostly preached turning the other cheek during his 14-year NFL career. Wilson expressed his desire to continue playing for multiple more seasons despite his age, and he may have just been handed the best motivation to do so.

If any of these teams are thinking about kicking the tires on Wilson, he may be worth the short-term investment in the twilight of his career.

Russell Wilson landing spots that could bank on newfound fire

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are expected to use the No. 1 overall pick on Heisman Trophy-winner Fernando Mendoza but there's no guarantee the national champion quarterback will be ready to be the team's starter Week 1. With Geno Smith expected to be released by March 11, Las Vegas will need a veteran to mentor Mendoza and take the reins until he's ready to go.

Wilson fits that bill considering he just did the same for New York Giants first-round pick Jaxson Dart last year. The only difference this time around is that Las Vegas isn't in a rush to win games like New York was, so Wilson could be the starter longer unless he really falls flat.

Minnesota Vikings

Despite rumors Minnesota is going to pursue soon-to-be-released Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray in free agency, Wilson would still be a good backup plan if the 28-year-old signs elsewhere. J.J. McCarthy has disappointed and needs to be challenged in training camp to elevate his play to the first-round potential head coach Kevin O'Connell saw in the Michigan product.

McCarthy has also suffered multiple injuries in his first two years as an NFL quarterback causing him to miss all of 2024 and seven games last year. Minnesota burned through three passers as a result - backup Carson Wentz and rookie Max Brosmer - and somehow managed to win nine games. With Sam Darnold in the rearview mirror and McCarthy still unproven, a reinvigorated Wilson is better than nothing.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona Cardinals

As mentioned, Murray is expected to be released by the Cardinals as the new league year opens. Backup Jacoby Brissett impressed in Murray's absence last season (foot injury) but the front office should be asking if his 2025 performance will carry over into 2026.

There are no sure-fire talents besides Mendoza in April's draft and Arizona certainly should not be reaching for Alabama's Ty Simpson to carry the franchise forward. Wilson offers insurance for the bridge QB situation new head coach Mike LaFleur is inheriting. There's no pressure to consistently win in 2026 so allowing Brissett and Wilson to duke things out in practice each week will only benefit the team culture in the long run. Nothing should be guaranteed.

Kansas City Chiefs

With star Patrick Mahomes recovering from ACL and LCL tears in his left knee, Kansas City needs to make sure the backup position is secure. Gardiner Minshew is expected to depart in the open market and QB3 Chris Oladokun was less than impressive in his stead last year.

Wilson's new attitude would benefit from head coach Andy Reid's direction as both parties already understand the starting job is Mahomes' as long as he's healthy. But if Wilson can display a resurgence and win games, it relieves any pressure to rush the three-time Super Bowl champion back onto the field in 2026.