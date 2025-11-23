No, the NFL isn't unfairly targeting George Pickens with latest unsportsmanlike fine

It's been a wild week for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens, and not in a good way. Pickens had an explosive Week 11 performance against the Raiders, catching nine balls for 144 yards and a touchdown. However, he also had an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for his celebration on that score – his fifth such misconduct on the season.

There's no denying Pickens' talent on the field. Between the hashes, he's arguably one of the best receivers in the NFL. It's what he decides to do after the play – and after the game – that can get him into trouble.

George Pickens was fined more than most for hugging the goalpost

Pickens was fined $26,085 for hugging the goalpost, something the NFL has highlighted this season as off-limits. Whether I agree with the NFL's emphasis on such a rule is irrelevant. It is, as players and teams have been made aware, against the rules and a penalty, as the league defines celebrating with the goalpost as using a prop.

Jameson Williams of the Detroit Lions was penalized and fined for a similar offense earlier this season.

As Tom Pelissero noted, Williams was fined about half as much as Pickens for what amounts to the same offense. Cowboys fans were quick to hold onto this notion, suggesting Pickens was unfairly punished for his transgression. Yet, there's an easy explanation for that.

Why the NFL fined George Pickens more than Jameson Williams

Again, do I agree with the NFL fining Pickens, Williams or any other player for over-the-top celebrations that showcase their personalities? No, not really. If anything, the league ought to celebrate alongside of them. BUT, it is clearly against the rules, and the NFL and its officials made sure to tell all 32 teams before the season. That hasn't stopped Pickens, Williams or others from testing the limits.

The simple reason why Pickens was fined more than Williams is because he has five unsportsmanlike penalties on the season. The NFL always takes that into account when fining or suspending players, and Pickens hasn't made it easy on himself. As Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk wrote, the NFL aims to dissuade players with repeat offenses from committing more of them:

"The NFL typically increases fines based on repeat offenses. Pickens has had multiple taunting fines, a fine for removing his helmet, and a fine for a violent gesture. Williams’ infraction was only his second of the season," Smith wrote.

Sure, Pickens reputation can't have helped him in this specific situation, but he has no one but himself to blame.

George Pickens is becoming a problem for the Cowboys

Pickens has fit in seamlessly with the Cowboys offense. He finally has a quarterback that can find him the ball consistently, which is something he never had in Pittsburgh. However, a narrative that has been debunked since the Steelers traded him is that his lack of targets was the reasoning behind some of his controversial behavior.

His five unsportsmanlike penalties alone disproves this theory, as do his actions before Monday's win over the Raiders. Pickens and CeeDee Lamb missed curfew because they were getting drinks at a casino. While Lamb quickly discredited reports he 'couldn't hold his liquor', the pair were benched for the first drive of the game by Brian Schottenheimer.

Pickens is a free agent after this season and should receive a hefty payday from some wide receiver-needy team. He's just that talented. However, Pickens' actions are something true contenders won't put up with. The Cowboys, sitting a 4-5-1 after Monday's win, are not that.

Pickens actions could come back to haunt him when choosing his next team, barring an extension in Dallas.