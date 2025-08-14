Packers fans should notice what Matt LaFleur didn’t say about Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur provided an update on Jordan Love, following surgery on his thumb. It was an encouraging sign that Love shouldn’t miss too much time this season. But it’s what LaFleur didn’t say that should have Packers fans on edge. The fact that he didn’t reassure fans that Love would be ready for Week 1 is a sign that he may not be recovered by then.

And if Love misses Week 1, the next question is when will he actually be ready for the season. The Packers have a solid backup in Malik Willis. But they didn’t give Love a four-year, $220 million extension to not play. And the last two seasons, including this year, he’s been hampered with injuries. I wouldn’t look too much into it, but the fact that LaFleur didn’t come out and say that shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Matt LaFleur gave Green Bay Packers fans optimism about Jordan Love, just not the right kind

The good thing with LaFleur’s update is that Love is expected to be back practicing within the next week. If last year was any indication, Love will probably play even if his thumb isn’t 100 percent. So while LaFleur didn’t flat say Love will be available Week 1, we can assume that he’ll probably play.

Love played a few games last year while dealing with a groin injury, so playing while hurt isn’t out of his wheelhouse. It’s probably better he doesn't risk it early in the year. Especially in a year when Love can’t afford any hiccups. This 2025 season, he probably has the most pressure he’s had in the NFL to perform well.

The Green Bay Packers have been to the playoffs each of the last two seasons yet have come up short, shy of an NFC championship game appearance. Obviously, only two teams can get there, but the last two years, the Packers had all the hype to be one of the representatives. This year will be no different.

The Packers need Love 100 percent healthy to have a chance at making a playoff run. While having him ready for Week 1 is ideal, it shouldn’t be forced. LaFleur not saying whether Love will be ready for Week 1 doesn’t mean much, other than he’s on track for a speedy recovery. But if he isn’t ready Week 1, no need to panic yet, Packers fans. The best thing for the team and Love is for him to return 100 percent healthy, not still ailing with a thumb injury.