Ranking every NFL quarterback room with OTAs underway

With OTAs underway and the 2026-27 regular season almost upon us, let's update our rankings of every NFL quarterback room. That means not only taking into account the talent of a team's starter, but also factoring in the quality of their depth options and which teams are built to survive the grind of an 18-week campaign.

There will be plenty of tweaks made between now and Week 1, as preseason games will play a role in which quarterbacks ultimately make their respective rosters, and which are demoted to practice squads or let go entirely. Still, with Aaron Rodgers freshly signed in Pittsburgh and a new rookie class introduced, here's how the NFL QB landscape shapes up:

Team QB1 QB2 QB3 1. Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Justin Fields Garrett Nussmeier 2. Buffalo Bills Josh Allen Kyle Allen Shane Buechele 3. Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford Stetson Bennett IV Ty Simpson 4. Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow Joe Flacco Josh Johnson 5. Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson Tyler Huntley Skylar Thompson 6. New England Patriots Drake Maye Tommy DeVito Behren Morton 7. Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott Sam Howell Joe Milton III 8. Green Bay Packers Jordan Love Tyrod Taylor Kyle McCord 9. Los Angeles Chargers Justin Herbert Trey Lance DJ Uiagalelei 10. Chicago Bears Caleb Williams Tyson Bagent Case Keenum 11. Detroit Lions Jared Goff Teddy Bridgewater Jr. Luke Altmyer 12. Seattle Seahawks Sam Darnold Drew Lock Jalen Milroe 13. San Francisco 49ers Brock Purdy Mac Jones Kurtis Rourke 14. Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels Marcus Mariota Athan Kaliakmanis 15. Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts Tanner McKee Andy Dalton 16. New York Giants Jaxson Dart Jameis Winston Brandon Allen 17. Indianapolis Colts Daniel Jones Anthony Richardson Sr. Riley Leonard 18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baker Mayfield Jake Browning Connor Bazelak 19. Denver Broncos Bo Nix Jarrett Stidham Sam Ehlinger 20. Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence Nick Mullens Carter Bradley 21. Las Vegas Raiders Kirk Cousins Fernando Mendoza Aiden O'Connell 22. Houston Texans CJ Stroud Davis Mills Graham Mertz 23. New Orleans Saints Tyler Shough Spencer Rattler Zach Wilson 24. Minnesota Vikings Kyler Murray J.J. McCarthy Carson Wentz 25. Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers Mason Rudolph Will Howard 26. Tennessee Titans Cam Ward Mitchell Trubisky Will Levis 27. Carolina Panthers Bryce Young Kenny Pickett Will Grier 28. Atlanta Falcons Michael Penix Jr. Tua Tagovailoa Trevor Siemian 29. Miami Dolphins Malik Willis Quinn Ewers Cam Miller 30. Cleveland Browns Deshaun Watson Shedeur Sanders Dillon Gabriel 31. New York Jets Geno Smith Cade Klubnik Brady Cook 32. Arizona Cardinals Jacoby Brissett Gardner Minshew II Carson Beck

Are the Steelers contenders with Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy?

Aaron Rodgers - Pittsburgh Steelers | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers actually signed ahead of OTAs, a heartwarming show of loyalty and affection for the Steelers organization... okay, no. But Rodgers was always going to re-sign. This is the least surprising development of the offseason. He reunites with his former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, with a chance to guide Pittsburgh back to the postseason.

On paper, the Steelers have a better roster and a more offensive-minded head coach. This is almost certainly a more optimal setup than Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith. And yet, Rodgers is another year older, and the AFC North has almost certainly improved. Lamar Jackson's Ravens probably won't finish below .500 again. Even the Bengals made legitimate improvements around Joe Burrow for the first time in forever.

The path is harder, even if the Steelers are marginally better. It's also worth remembering why McCarthy is no longer the head coach in Dallas, where he spent five years after leaving Green Bay. He went 49-35 in the regular season as Cowboys head coach, but 1-3 in the playoffs. He won a ring with Rodgers in Green Bay and has real pedigree, but the recent track record is easy to poke holes in.

Absent the fountain of youth, Rodgers is on the decline, even if he was still productive last season. He's still smart enough to outfox a lazy defense, but put him under pressure, and Rodgers just can't handle to heat like he used to. The mobility is gone and he can't put as much zip on his throws. McCarthy's offensive bonafides are real, but can he get 42-year-old Rodgers past the first round of the playoffs (or vice versa)? Probably not.

Which rookie QBs could shine this season?

Fernando Mendoza - Las Vegas Raiders | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

This was a notoriously weak quarterback class, with only two names called in the first round: Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 and Ty Simpson at No. 13, with the latter coming as a total shock and universally perceived as a massive reach.

Still, there's always a rookie QB or two that finds a way to break through. And while not a single rookie QB is expected to start in Week 1, we know circumstances are fluid in the regular season. Things happen.

Fernando Mendoza is probably the safest bet to do something this season, if only because of his stature as the top pick. The Raiders (smartly) plan to begin the year with Kirk Cousins under center. With Klint Kubiak calling plays, there's reason to believe Cousins and the Raiders could compete a little bit.

That said, Vegas is still a couple years away from proper contention. If the Raiders reach the midway point of the season and don't see a clear path to the Super Bowl, it could be time to break the seal on Mendoza, whose toughness, IQ and arm talent all scream future stardom.

Ty Simpson won't see the field in L.A., point blank, unless Matthew Stafford suffers an unfortunate injury. And even then, Sean McVay could prefer a more seasoned Stetson Bennett IV, especially if the Rams are still jockeying for postseason position.

The sleepers are Jets fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik and Cardinals third-round pick Carson Beck. Both were viewed as potential first-round talents coming into the season, but injuries and inconsistency tanked their stock.

Even so, Klubnik is QB2 behind a very volatile Geno Smith in East Rutherford, and we know the Jets aren't going to win many games this season. It could behoove the Jets to see what Klubnik is made of before investing a higher pick at the quarterback position in 2027.

Beck, on the other hand, can't be completely ruled out as Arizona's Week 1 starter. It is Jacoby Brissett's job if he wants it, but Brissett is currently holding out for a new contract, which is an odd power play for a journeyman veteran without a ton of leverage, aside from the general lack of talent on Arizona's roster.

New signee Gardner Minshew probably gets the nod if Brissett holds out or forces a trade. Minshew has a lot of starting experience and he even made the Pro Bowl a few years ago. That said, if the Cardinals are forced to get weird, Beck is a very talented quarterback who led multiple deep postseason runs in college. Never say never.

Who are the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL?

Mac Jones - San Francisco 49ers | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While starting quarterbacks are the focal point when evaluating a team's ceiling, most of the best teams can at least tread water when their main guy goes down. For example, the Chiefs aren't winning a Super Bowl if Mahomes suffers a season-ending injury. If Justin Fields can fill in for a couple weeks during a minor injury spell, however, that can be extremely beneficial for postseason seeding and overall clubhouse spirit.

So, here are the backup quarterbacks most capable of keeping their team afloat under dire circumstances.

Mac Jones, 49ers

The Niners went 5-3 in Mac Jones starts last season. He completed 69.6 percent of his passes with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. There was a legitimate debate around whether or not he should replace Brock Purdy on a full-time basis. That was never realistic, especially given Purdy's contract, but Jones was a Pro Bowler as a rookie. After a few forgettable seasons, spurred by Bill Belichick's intentional sabotage on his way out the door in New England, Jones rediscovered himself under Kyle Shanahan.

Joe Flacco, Bengals

Flacco is 41 years old, but the man loves football. It's hard not to respect him for it. Flacco has lost all lateral agility, so he's basically a deep-rooted tree in the pocket, but one thing Flacco has never been is scared. He is totally unafraid to grip it and rip it into tight windows. He throws it a lot, and he can still put some distance (and some zip) on his passes. Cincy can stomach a couple interceptions per game if Flacco is still popping off for the occasional 300-yard outing.

Justin Fields, Chiefs

Fields has several opportunities to establish himself as a full-time starter, with no luck. The Bears and Jets weren't exactly optimal situations, however, and Fields looked better than Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh. That was a Mike Tomlin thing. There's reason to believe his unique, dual-threat skill set can still play, especially in a more talent-rich offensive ecosystem like Kansas City, with Andy Reid calling the shots.

Davis Mills, Texans

The Texans went 3-0 last season with Mills under center, which is the definition of getting the job done as a backup quarterback. He's not the most efficient passer, but Mills keeps turnovers in check and looks comfortable navigating pressure and hitting the occasional downfield receiver. With Houston's elite defense, he's well positioned for continued success if injuries force him into the spotlight again.

Jameis Winston, Giants

Winston's enormous strengths and weaknesses are well-documented at this point, but he's still so much more talented than your average backup. He's going to throw some absolute beauties that remind us of why he was once the No. 1 overall pick. And he will also turn it over a ton, playing a reckless, confident style that leads to dramatic variance. Sometimes, you'll take the bad with the good, and Winston is typically worth accepting that trade-off.

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