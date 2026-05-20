Ranking every NFL quarterback room with OTAs underway

With OTAs underway and the 2026-27 regular season almost upon us, let's update our rankings of every NFL quarterback room. That means not only taking into account the talent of a team's starter, but also factoring in the quality of their depth options and which teams are built to survive the grind of an 18-week campaign.
There will be plenty of tweaks made between now and Week 1, as preseason games will play a role in which quarterbacks ultimately make their respective rosters, and which are demoted to practice squads or let go entirely. Still, with Aaron Rodgers freshly signed in Pittsburgh and a new rookie class introduced, here's how the NFL QB landscape shapes up:
Team
QB1
QB2
QB3
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes
Justin Fields
Garrett Nussmeier
2. Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen
Kyle Allen
Shane Buechele
3. Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford
Stetson Bennett IV
Ty Simpson
4. Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow
Joe Flacco
Josh Johnson
5. Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Huntley
Skylar Thompson
6. New England Patriots
Drake Maye
Tommy DeVito
Behren Morton
7. Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott
Sam Howell
Joe Milton III
8. Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love
Tyrod Taylor
Kyle McCord
9. Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert
Trey Lance
DJ Uiagalelei
10. Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams
Tyson Bagent
Case Keenum
11. Detroit Lions
Jared Goff
Teddy Bridgewater Jr.
Luke Altmyer
12. Seattle Seahawks
Sam Darnold
Drew Lock
Jalen Milroe
13. San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy
Mac Jones
Kurtis Rourke
14. Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels
Marcus Mariota
Athan Kaliakmanis
15. Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts
Tanner McKee
Andy Dalton
16. New York Giants
Jaxson Dart
Jameis Winston
Brandon Allen
17. Indianapolis Colts
Daniel Jones
Anthony Richardson Sr.
Riley Leonard
18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield
Jake Browning
Connor Bazelak
19. Denver Broncos
Bo Nix
Jarrett Stidham
Sam Ehlinger
20. Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence
Nick Mullens
Carter Bradley
21. Las Vegas Raiders
Kirk Cousins
Fernando Mendoza
Aiden O'Connell
22. Houston Texans
CJ Stroud
Davis Mills
Graham Mertz
23. New Orleans Saints
Tyler Shough
Spencer Rattler
Zach Wilson
24. Minnesota Vikings
Kyler Murray
J.J. McCarthy
Carson Wentz
25. Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers
Mason Rudolph
Will Howard
26. Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward
Mitchell Trubisky
Will Levis
27. Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young
Kenny Pickett
Will Grier
28. Atlanta Falcons
Michael Penix Jr.
Tua Tagovailoa
Trevor Siemian
29. Miami Dolphins
Malik Willis
Quinn Ewers
Cam Miller
30. Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson
Shedeur Sanders
Dillon Gabriel
31. New York Jets
Geno Smith
Cade Klubnik
Brady Cook
32. Arizona Cardinals
Jacoby Brissett
Gardner Minshew II
Carson Beck
Are the Steelers contenders with Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy?
Aaron Rodgers actually signed ahead of OTAs, a heartwarming show of loyalty and affection for the Steelers organization... okay, no. But Rodgers was always going to re-sign. This is the least surprising development of the offseason. He reunites with his former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, with a chance to guide Pittsburgh back to the postseason.
On paper, the Steelers have a better roster and a more offensive-minded head coach. This is almost certainly a more optimal setup than Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith. And yet, Rodgers is another year older, and the AFC North has almost certainly improved. Lamar Jackson's Ravens probably won't finish below .500 again. Even the Bengals made legitimate improvements around Joe Burrow for the first time in forever.
The path is harder, even if the Steelers are marginally better. It's also worth remembering why McCarthy is no longer the head coach in Dallas, where he spent five years after leaving Green Bay. He went 49-35 in the regular season as Cowboys head coach, but 1-3 in the playoffs. He won a ring with Rodgers in Green Bay and has real pedigree, but the recent track record is easy to poke holes in.
Absent the fountain of youth, Rodgers is on the decline, even if he was still productive last season. He's still smart enough to outfox a lazy defense, but put him under pressure, and Rodgers just can't handle to heat like he used to. The mobility is gone and he can't put as much zip on his throws. McCarthy's offensive bonafides are real, but can he get 42-year-old Rodgers past the first round of the playoffs (or vice versa)? Probably not.
Which rookie QBs could shine this season?
This was a notoriously weak quarterback class, with only two names called in the first round: Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 and Ty Simpson at No. 13, with the latter coming as a total shock and universally perceived as a massive reach.
Still, there's always a rookie QB or two that finds a way to break through. And while not a single rookie QB is expected to start in Week 1, we know circumstances are fluid in the regular season. Things happen.
Fernando Mendoza is probably the safest bet to do something this season, if only because of his stature as the top pick. The Raiders (smartly) plan to begin the year with Kirk Cousins under center. With Klint Kubiak calling plays, there's reason to believe Cousins and the Raiders could compete a little bit.
That said, Vegas is still a couple years away from proper contention. If the Raiders reach the midway point of the season and don't see a clear path to the Super Bowl, it could be time to break the seal on Mendoza, whose toughness, IQ and arm talent all scream future stardom.
Ty Simpson won't see the field in L.A., point blank, unless Matthew Stafford suffers an unfortunate injury. And even then, Sean McVay could prefer a more seasoned Stetson Bennett IV, especially if the Rams are still jockeying for postseason position.
The sleepers are Jets fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik and Cardinals third-round pick Carson Beck. Both were viewed as potential first-round talents coming into the season, but injuries and inconsistency tanked their stock.
Even so, Klubnik is QB2 behind a very volatile Geno Smith in East Rutherford, and we know the Jets aren't going to win many games this season. It could behoove the Jets to see what Klubnik is made of before investing a higher pick at the quarterback position in 2027.
Beck, on the other hand, can't be completely ruled out as Arizona's Week 1 starter. It is Jacoby Brissett's job if he wants it, but Brissett is currently holding out for a new contract, which is an odd power play for a journeyman veteran without a ton of leverage, aside from the general lack of talent on Arizona's roster.
New signee Gardner Minshew probably gets the nod if Brissett holds out or forces a trade. Minshew has a lot of starting experience and he even made the Pro Bowl a few years ago. That said, if the Cardinals are forced to get weird, Beck is a very talented quarterback who led multiple deep postseason runs in college. Never say never.
Who are the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL?
While starting quarterbacks are the focal point when evaluating a team's ceiling, most of the best teams can at least tread water when their main guy goes down. For example, the Chiefs aren't winning a Super Bowl if Mahomes suffers a season-ending injury. If Justin Fields can fill in for a couple weeks during a minor injury spell, however, that can be extremely beneficial for postseason seeding and overall clubhouse spirit.
So, here are the backup quarterbacks most capable of keeping their team afloat under dire circumstances.
Mac Jones, 49ers
The Niners went 5-3 in Mac Jones starts last season. He completed 69.6 percent of his passes with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. There was a legitimate debate around whether or not he should replace Brock Purdy on a full-time basis. That was never realistic, especially given Purdy's contract, but Jones was a Pro Bowler as a rookie. After a few forgettable seasons, spurred by Bill Belichick's intentional sabotage on his way out the door in New England, Jones rediscovered himself under Kyle Shanahan.
Joe Flacco, Bengals
Flacco is 41 years old, but the man loves football. It's hard not to respect him for it. Flacco has lost all lateral agility, so he's basically a deep-rooted tree in the pocket, but one thing Flacco has never been is scared. He is totally unafraid to grip it and rip it into tight windows. He throws it a lot, and he can still put some distance (and some zip) on his passes. Cincy can stomach a couple interceptions per game if Flacco is still popping off for the occasional 300-yard outing.
Justin Fields, Chiefs
Fields has several opportunities to establish himself as a full-time starter, with no luck. The Bears and Jets weren't exactly optimal situations, however, and Fields looked better than Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh. That was a Mike Tomlin thing. There's reason to believe his unique, dual-threat skill set can still play, especially in a more talent-rich offensive ecosystem like Kansas City, with Andy Reid calling the shots.
Davis Mills, Texans
The Texans went 3-0 last season with Mills under center, which is the definition of getting the job done as a backup quarterback. He's not the most efficient passer, but Mills keeps turnovers in check and looks comfortable navigating pressure and hitting the occasional downfield receiver. With Houston's elite defense, he's well positioned for continued success if injuries force him into the spotlight again.
Jameis Winston, Giants
Winston's enormous strengths and weaknesses are well-documented at this point, but he's still so much more talented than your average backup. He's going to throw some absolute beauties that remind us of why he was once the No. 1 overall pick. And he will also turn it over a ton, playing a reckless, confident style that leads to dramatic variance. Sometimes, you'll take the bad with the good, and Winston is typically worth accepting that trade-off.