The next moves on the Steelers’ agenda after signing Aaron Rodgers

Deciding the right backup quarterback will shape both the immediate season and the team's planning for 2027 and beyond.

The Steelers have secured their quarterback for 2026 and must now focus on building a competitive roster around him.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their quarterback, as Aaron Rodgers is returning on a one-year deal. It's not a great solution, but it was probably the best option remaining for the Steelers if the team wants to make a playoff run in 2026.

So...now what? The Steelers know they're back in win-now mode with Rodgers aboard, but what moves can the team make to actually try to win now? From potential signings to position battles, here's what the Steelers need to focus on now.

Add one more wide receiver

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Dk Metcalf (4) walks off the field after the Steelers fell 30-6 to the Houston Texans during the NFL Wild Card game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At this point in his career, Rodgers needs talent around him to succeed. He's not the same guy he was in Green Bay, where the Packers managed to consistently get away with not adding premier talent at wide receiver and just let Rodgers turn whoever he played with into a star.

Right now, it appears the Steelers will enter the 2026 season with DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie Germie Bernard as the top receivers, with Roman WIlson, Ben Skowronek and rookie Kaden Wetjen as the next three names on the roster. That's...an alright group of guys. Metcalf and Pittman as your top-two receivers is lowkey strong, but I worry about the drop off right after. I'm high on Bernard long-term, but is he going to be the right guy for a win-now team in 2026?

This is where I'd at least try to add competition. I don't think you need to go out and sign Stefon Diggs or something, but would Deebo Samuel be an option to add some versatility to this offense? Or can you move Pittman into the slot and sign a veteran like DeAndre Hopkins or Keenan Allen? Or hey — even dipping down into the realm of guys like Sterling Shepard or Noah Brown shouldn't be out of the question. The Steelers need to make sure Rodgers has the talent around him to make a playoff run. Otherwise, signing him for one more season is a waste of everyone's time.

Look for linebacker help

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) reacts after a defensive stop against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh could probably use a little more at linebacker. Of the three linebackers on the roster who played enough last season to qualify for PFF's rankings, the grades were...bad. LIke, really bad.

Player PFF Grade Rank Malik Harrison 62nd of 88 Payton Wilson 65th of 88 Patrick Queen 79th of 88

Despite that, the Steelers basically ignored the position in both free agency and the draft, opting to run it back with a very underwhelming group of players. It's a huge weak spot at the moment, and it's something that could really hurt Pittsburgh's chances of competing for the AFC North crown.

There are still a number of free agent linebackers on the market, and the Steelers really should kick the tires on someone. Veterans like Lavonte David and Bobby Wagner might not be the answer, but they could provide solid rotational value.

Scour the safety market after roster cutdowns

Sep 28, 2025; Dublin, Ireland; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Deshon Elliott (25) reacts after an interception on a pass thrown by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second quarter during an NFL International Series game at Croke Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Steelers are okay for 2026 at safety after signing Jaquan Brisker and Darnell Savage, but both of those players agreed to one-year deals, which means safety will be a big concern next offseason.

Because it's not necessarily a concern now, I'm not going to suggest that the Steelers go out and make an investment in anyone still on the free-agent market. You don't need to make a big splash or anything like that. But what I think Pittsburgh should look at is the safety market right before the season starts once teams start cutting their rosters down.

Finding some added depth at safety could be useful in the future. Deshon Elliott and Robert Spears-Jennings are the only safeties under contract for 2027, and while you'd expect the team to make an investment in a good starter next offseason, either via free agency or the draft, it wouldn't be a bad idea to sign someone to a cheap, multi-year deal to ensure you have a little depth back there.

Name the right backup quarterback

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (QB02) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Then there's the quarterback situation. With Rodgers back, the Steelers have to figure out what to do with the rest of the quarterbacks on the current roster. Most importantly, it needs to decide who the No. 2 guy is. Not just because that's who would play if Rodgers went down, but because you want to position yourself the best you can going forward.

Right now, the Steelers have Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and third-round pick Drew Allar on the roster. Even if they carry three quarterbacks, that means someone has to go.

The obvious pick to go is Howard. If Pittsburgh was confident in the 2025 sixth-round pick, then the team wouldn't have used a third on Allar. There's no guarantee Allar is capable of working out in the NFL, but the chances are better at this point than they are for Howard.

But don't discount the idea of moving on from Rudolph. He's a reliable backup quarterback, but if Rodgers was to go down, playing Rudolph seems like a waste of time, as he isn't going to make you a contender AND he isn't going to be your 2027 starter. Keeping Allar around and even giving him a chance to start late in the season if the Steelers wind up out of the playoff race is the better move for the future, especially if the Steelers end up in their usual position of not being bad enough to draft a top prospect.

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