Regrading the Micah Parsons trade after Cowboys use his money in record timing

The Dallas Cowboys shocked the NFL world by trading Micah Parsons, arguably the best defensive player in football, to the Green Bay Packers. Sure, the return wasn't awful, and Parsons did demand a trade, but it's very rare to see players of his caliber get dealt. Everyone had come to the assumption that Jerry Jones and Co. would've simply paid Parsons what he was asking for, but that clearly was giving Jones too much credit.

As angry as Cowboys fans are, they can't be too upset regarding the latest piece of news, as the team has reportedly handed DaRon Bland a four-year extension per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Cowboys and standout CB Daron Bland have agreed to terms on a big new contract extension, as Dallas locks up a key defender.



It’s a 4-year, $92M extension for Bland done by agent Josh Arnold (@SynergySportInt), a deal that includes $50M guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/A2pKZ6bTn0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2025

The deal pays Bland, an underrated cornerback, $92 million over the four years. Bland is not the player Parsons is or close to it, but Cowboys fans have to give Jones at least some credit for spending some of the money he was prepared to spend on Parsons on another key defensive player in record time.

DaRon Bland extension shouldn't change Micah Parsons trade grade at all

FanSided's Mark Powell and Alicia de Artola gave the Cowboys an F grade for the Parsons deal, and I don't see why the Bland extension should change that. Sure, the Cowboys didn't sit on their hands after trading him away, and that's certainly a good thing, but again, Bland is not the player Parsons is.

The Cowboys traded Parsons, a generational talent entering his age-26 season, in exchange for Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. Clark isn't bad, but he turns 30 years old in October, and the first-round picks will likely be late in each of the next two first rounds.

I will concede that choosing not to pay Parsons makes it easier to keep Bland, a very solid corner who led the league with nine interceptions in 2023, around long-term, but why did that feel like more of a priority than simply paying Parsons? I'd rather pay Parsons what he got than have Bland, Clark and the first-round picks on the team long-term, and I think I think most agree with me on that front.

Cowboys fans shouldn't hate on DaRon Bland extension just because Micah Parsons is gone

It's hard for Cowboys fans to get excited about any decision the organization makes after they inexplicably traded Parsons away, but this Bland extension was a good deal of business.

Last season was a rough one for Bland, as a stress fracture in his foot limited him to just seven games, but again, he led the NFL with nine interceptions in 2023. Players with that kind of playmaking ability on the defensive end don't grow on trees, and since Bland just turned 26 years old a month ago, there's reason to believe he'll be a key contributor for a while when healthy alongside Trevon Diggs. He was looking for a new deal, and the Cowboys were smart to pay him.

The Parsons trade was bad, and Bland's extension doesn't make it look any better. However, the extension itself is a solid one.

Micah Parsons trade regrade: F

DaRon Bland extension grade: B