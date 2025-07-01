Steelers just proved they're hypocrites for trading George Pickens

If the Steelers traded George Pickens in part because he burned bridges with so many of his veteran teammates, then how can they defend Monday's decision to bring in disgruntled former Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey? Pickens did himself no favors the last few seasons, as the personal foul penalties and fines tallied up in plain sight, while stories of off-field drama and one-on-one meetings with Mike Tomlin brewed under the surface. However, much of the same can be said about several would-be Pickens teammates in Pittsburgh.

We'll start with the formerly-disgruntled Ramsey, whose play diminished down the stretch last season in Miami. It was an open secret that either Ramsey was taking a major step back in quality, or was merely saving himself for his next suitor. Either way, it's a bad look for a Hall-of-Fame talent. Ramsey rarely made his feelings about the Dolphins public through the media, instead taking to his own social media to throw shade at the team paying him a hefty check each season.

Jalen Ramsey and George Pickens aren't all that different

Sure, the Dolphins didn't reach their expected heights, but Mike McDaniel and Miami's front office believed in what they were building. Why would they trade Ramsey if all was well and good?

Ramsey famously tweeted the number 5 just five days prior to June 1, a deadline which made it far easier to trade his contract. He then fired back against a narrative he created, saying "the false narratives either lame or funny… don’t let it phase you. Wish well & blessings among em all anyways."

If the losses start to pile up for Pittsburgh, why wouldn't Ramsey turn on his new team just as fast as Pickens? If trading the disgruntled wide receiver was really about clearing the locker room of unruly figures, then the Steelers have failed miserably. And need I not mention the new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers will bring more drama than George Pickens to Steelers

Rodgers is arguably the worst of all. The 41-year-old ought to know better at this point in his Hall-of-Fame career, but Rodgers has had no issue throwing his teammates under the bus, calling out his coaching staff (see: New York Jets) and front office (see: Green Bay Packers), and doing so in weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, which conveniently airs on ESPN every day. Rodgers is a nightmare when he's not playing well, and in what could be his final season, the Steelers play in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. They are by no means guaranteed a playoff spot.

Pittsburgh got better on Monday, at least in terms of on-field talent. But it could come at a significant cost. Holes remain on this roster, including the void left by Pickens. In exchange, though, the Steelers have ensured their locker room is still a powder keg of emotions. If Ramsey isn't discontent under the surface, then Rodgers will be sure to expose this team's problems on national television.

And if that isn't enough, just wait until Ben Roethlisberger's weekly podcast spot.