Struggling Patriots vet has over 5 million reasons to buy Drake Maye hype

It’s all aboard the Drake Maye gravy train for Patriots fans, who are hoping last year’s impressive rookie season sets the stage for an even better Year 2.

New England drafted Maye third overall in 2024 to finally fill the void left behind by the GOAT himself, Tom Brady. Replacing TB12 hasn’t been easy — no one ever truly will. But after watching Cam Newton, Mac Jones, Jacoby Brissett, and Bailey Zappe struggle, it was clearly time for an upgrade.

Maye wowed Gillette Stadium with his elite playmaking ability, arm talent, processing, poise, and leadership. It’s rare to find a 22-year-old rookie with that full package, but when you do, expectations skyrocket. After finishing with a 3-9 record, 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and a 66.6% completion rate, the ceiling is high heading into his sophomore campaign. With a better supporting cast around him, fans have every reason to expect a better Maye.

And at least one Patriots veteran is banking on it. Kendrick Bourne has nothing to lose — and over $5 million to gain — if Maye takes a second-year leap.

No one is buying more stock in Drake Maye Year 2 than Kendrick Bourne

Bourne is entering Year 2 of a three-year, $19.5 million deal (worth up to $33 million) that’s starting to look a little rich for his production. Through four seasons in New England, he’s totaled 155 catches, 1,945 yards, and 11 touchdowns — solid WR4/low-end WR3 numbers for a guy getting paid like a difference-maker.

And if he wants a shot at his $5.5 million in bonuses this season, he’ll need to be one.

Per Spotrac, Bourne’s 2025 contract includes up to $5.5 million in potential earnings on top of his $5.5 million base salary. He can earn up to $4 million through performance-based incentives: $2.5 million for receptions and $3 million for receiving yards. That’s $500K for hitting each of 40, 50, 60, 70, and 80 catches — and another $500K apiece for reaching 600, 700, 800, 900, 1,000, and 1,100 yards. Since he didn’t hit any of those marks last year, they’re classified as “Not Likely To Be Earned.”

There’s more. If Bourne racks up 800+ receiving yards in 2024, an additional $2.5 million of his base salary becomes fully guaranteed for 2025. Not bad for a guy whose career high is... (drumroll please)... 800.

The wideout room is deeper than it’s been in years — not necessarily better, but bigger. Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins came in via free agency. Kyle Williams was added through the draft. Josh McDaniels may favor the youth movement with names like Ja’Lynn Polk, Javon Baker, and Kayshon Boutte. And DeMario “Pop” Douglas already owns the slot.

That doesn’t leave a lot of room for error if you’re a ninth-year vet.

Bourne needs a strong training camp and quick chemistry with Maye. The money’s there for the taking — but if he slips, he could be on the outside looking in, watching those millions go up in smoke right in front of his very eyes.