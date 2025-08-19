Surprise Dolphins signings raise terrifying defensive questions

Getting eviscerated by the Detroit Lions during a recent joint practice was ostensibly an inflection point for the Miami Dolphins to address their suspect defense. Veterans Matthew Judon and Cameron Dantzler Sr. are reportedly taking their talents to South Beach, per David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Now everything is fixed, right?

Dolphins officially signed OLB Matthew Judon and also added CB Cameron Dantzler Sr.



They waived WR Tarik Black and P Ryan Stonehouse. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 19, 2025

Not exactly. Judon, 33, is a fine rotational pass rusher at this stage in his career but is far from the four-time Pro Bowler he once was. Meanwhile, Dantzler is an oft-injured cornerback trying to make an NFL comeback following a brief UFL stint. Are the Dolphins legitimately expecting these players to be the reinforcements that solve their concerns entering the upcoming campaign? If so, fans are in for a long year.

Matthew Judon, Cameron Dantzler Sr. signings shouldn't quell Dolphins fans' concerns about defense

Anyone who's followed the Dolphins this offseason knows that their secondary, specifically the corner position, has been ravaged by injuries. The lone returning starter in their defensive backfield, Kader Kohou, and free-agent acquisition Artie Burns both suffered season-ending ACL tears. Suddenly, a group that ranked top-10 in fewest passing yards and touchdowns allowed and opponent completion percentage in 2024 is betting on Dantzler. There isn't a more glaring "life comes at you fast" moment than this in football terms.

Dantzler was last time in the league was 2023 as a member of the New Orleans Saints; he was limited to just nine special teams snaps. However, we got a glimpse of him in a meaningful near-every-down role from 2020 through 2022 with the Minnesota Vikings, which didn't go great. His health concerns became too much to overcome, foreshadowing that the Dolphins can't put too much on the former third-round pick's plate.

Moreover, Judon's Pro Football Focus (PFF) marks from last season tell a story of someone who's on the back nine of his journey as a pro. He graded as the No. 194 edge defender -- out of 210 qualified options. Whether it was pass rushing or run-stopping, the Atlanta Falcons couldn't consistently rely on him.

It's looking more and more likely that the Dolphins will have to win games by outscoring their foes. They won't be able to slow anyone down, especially if Judon and Dantzler are viewed as difference-makers. Tua Tagovailoa, De'Von Achane, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle give them a better chance of pulling out shootouts than most. Yet, that's not a recipe for success.