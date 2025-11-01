This Bills-Saints trade would give Josh Allen the edge over Patrick Mahomes

Chris Olave is a hot topic as the NFL Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching. The Buffalo Bills are the latest team to make it clear they want in on the New Orleans Saints’ star receiver. It shouldn’t be a surprise, as the Bills need receiver help badly. Khalil Shakir is their leading receiver, but he only has 356 receiving yards. Olave has 506, despite a substantially worse quarterback situation.

The Saints don’t need Olave as badly as the Bills do, and New Orleans needs the draft capital more than anything. That’s why they have to seriously consider making this move, even if they don't really want to. They can draft a replacement for Olave, but they can’t replace the draft capital they’d get in return.

Not that Olave is worth a lot, but if they really don’t want to part ways with their star receiver and if the Bills really do want him, they will probably overpay for him. This is a no-brainer move for the Bills and it would give Josh Allen the top target he needs to finally get to the top of the AFC.

Buffalo Bills could have to part ways with Keon Coleman to land Chris Olave

The New Orleans Saints have said they’d like at least a third-round pick for Olave, though if the Bills come calling, they may demand a little bit more in return, seeing as they’re beefing up a contender, who probably doesn’t need the picks. I think the Saints could ask for a player in return, as they need something more than potential (capital in the 2026 NFL Draft) to feel better about parting ways with Olave.

The Buffalo Bills have both Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir to choose from and I wouldn't be surprised to see them part ways with Coleman. After all, Coleman hasn't lived up to the expectations set on him. If the Saints let Olave walk to Buffalo, I could see them wanting something in return, which gives them the perfect out with Coleman.

It's not a popular move by any means, but it's one that isn't farfetched considering Coleman has been disappointing. That's why they need to upgrade their receiver room. Shakir shouldn't be the leading receiver on this team and the fact that he is means the Bills should do anything they can to get a real No. 1 in Olave, even if it means severing Coleman this early.

Should Buffalo be desperate enough to trade for Chris Olave or should they stand pat at the trade deadline?

It’s an interesting question because the Bills don’t really have to. Their offense has been doing fine without a superior receiver and truthfully, if Olave is an option, it’s a risk as he is an injury liability. If the Bills feel like they need to add a top receiver target, is it too risky going after Olave? He has been solid this season with 503 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The Bills could absolutely benefit from his services.

As good as he’s been, he’s technically never played a full season, though he only missed three total games in his first two seasons. Last year, he was sidelined for nine games. He hasn’t missed a game this year so it could be worth it. The Bills have to decide if possibly parting ways with another one of their receivers is worth it or not as well. While the Saints are just asking for one pick, they could get greedy.

Buffalo will have to really think if adding Olave would make them virtually bulletproof. That should be their focus is to make sure they add to this offense with a move. I think upgrading from Coleman to Olave is just that and then some.