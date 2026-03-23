This Cowboys-Patriots trade would save Dallas from a George Pickens extension

The longer the Dallas Cowboys wait to extend George Pickens, the more his price goes up. Pickens may not be the caliber of receiver as, say, a Jaxson Smith-Njigba, but when JSN signs a record-breaking contract worth $168.6 million over four years, you can bet Pickens market increases as well. That's why the Cowboys, which signed Pickens to the franchise tag earlier this offseason, ought to start considering other options across from CeeDee Lamb.

Pickens franchise tag is $27.298 million, while JSN's new extension pays him over $40 million per season, though it's unclear how much of that money is guaranteed. Pickens should not get that kind of payday in free agency, but if he puts up a similar season to 2025-26 this coming year, some desperate suitor will overpay for him. The Cowboys only have so much money to play with.

What a Cowboys-Patriots trade for George Pickens would look like

The Patriots let their former No. 1 wide receiver Stefon Diggs walk in free agency. New England signed Romeo Doubs as a replacement, but it leaves New England and young quarterback Drake Maye without a real top target. As sound as Doubs is, he's only a No. 2 wideout. New England needs someone who can create separation on a consistent basis like Pickens.

The Cowboys already have two first-round picks in 2026. There's little use in adding a third this year, as the 2027 draft class should include several quarterback-needy teams hungry to move up. A 2027 second-round pick is just as valuable as a 2026 first rounder in that sense. Pickens, still in need of a contract extension and with his own complicated history of locker room issues, isn't worth a 2027 first on his own.

Would the Patriots make this trade for George Pickens?

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos | Kara Durrette/GettyImages

The Patriots have a choice to make: Do they want to take a chance in the NFL Draft, selecting a wide receiver at No. 31 who has the potential to turn into their No. 1, or would they rather trade for a proven product? Pickens is that product, as he had over 1,400 receiving yards last season and near double-digit touchdowns. With a rising star in Drake Maye, Pickens on-field impact should only improve in Foxborough, where he wouldn't be sharing targets with CeeDee Lamb.

Pickens probably wouldn't survive a Belichick-patrolled locker room. This guy wasn't built for the Patriot Way, as just last season he and Lamb got in trouble for missing curfew. Prior to that, Pickens had his own problems with former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Whether New England is interested in this trade likely comes down to extension talks. If Pickens wants to stay with the Patriots long term, and is open to a team-friendly extension so he can play on a long-term contender, then New England should pull the trigger.

Verdict: Yes, Patriots make this trade

Would the Cowboys trade George Pickens for this package?

Dallas Cowboys v Carolina Panthers | Grant Halverson/GettyImages

Dallas can likely get more for Pickens if they trade him for a 2026 draft pick, or get him to agree to a contract extension prior to the deal. However, both of those are assumptions. As I mentioned at the top of this piece, time is in Pickens favor. The longer he waits, the more money he'll eventually receive on the free-agent market.

But a 2026 second-round pick is nothing to sneeze at, especially if it helps the Cowboys avoid the drama that is sure to come as Pickens plays on the franchise tag. Pickens has never been shy about making his feelings known, and the longer he's forced to play on a one-year deal, the worse it'll get. Seeing receivers he perceives himself to be better than such as JSN land a $40 million+ average annual value won't help matters.

Even with Pickens in tow, are the Cowboys really a Super Bowl contender? Jerry Jones thrives when he has star power, but this is the same organization that hasn't won a Super Bowl in three decades. Dallas made the right decision in trading Micah Parsons for draft capital. They could double down and do the same with Pickens, adding cheaper and younger replacements through the draft.