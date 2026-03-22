This revised Cowboys-Steelers trade for Patrick Queen reflects scouts negative reviews

The Dallas Cowboys could use some help at inside linebacker, which is why they've reportedly inquired about Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen. The Steelers signed Queen to a three-year, $41 million contract in March of 2024. He's played up to the billing at times, but even Pittsburgh would have to admit they haven't gotten their money's worth. That's why a trade – and a restructured contract – could be on the horizon for Queen.

Recent scouting reports haven't done the Steelers any favors in trying to rid themselves of Queen. Per ESPN's Todd Archer, several scouts said his play felt off last season as compared to years past. They're correct in that assessment, as Queen rated one of the worst inside linebackers in the NFL per PFF. It's one of those rare occurrences when the tape lines up with advanced statistics. So, what does this mean for trade talks between Dallas and Pittsburgh?

What a Cowboys-Steelers trade for Patrick Queen would look like now

If you're familiar with our take on Queen trade talks, then you'll know we've done this exercise before. Back on March 9, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that "Dallas has kept a hand in that mix for this exact scenario, but there are still some things to work through and conversations behind the scenes to be had there." Upon hearing that news, we put together a mock trade proposal.

A fifth-round pick in 2027 holds more value than the same draft capital in 2026, if only because the Steelers are in search of their next quarterback and are unlikely to take on this April. The Steelers also have double-digit picks in 2026, so they don't really need another one of those unless they're planning a massive trade to move up for a top-tier wide receiver or linebacker to replace Queen.

The scouting reports might not impact how the Steelers view Queen, but you can bet the Cowboys have taken note. As a result, the price should drop some.

A new Cowboys trade package for Patrick Queen

Yes, really. The Cowboys have stocked their cupboard full of picks, which includes a second first rounder they acquired in the Micah Parsons deal. If the Steelers really do want to part ways with Queen and his contract, then the Cowboys sixth rounder may be what they have to accept. That's a lot of 'maybe's' for one trade, and it's why I believe Pittsburgh would be better off just hanging on to Queen or sending him elsewhere for a 2026 pick.

Would the Cowboys make this trade for Patrick Queen?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys were interested in Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Devin Lloyd at the start of NFL free agency, and whiffed on all three. Taking a low-risk gamble on Queen, who has Pro Bowl potential and has proven what he can do next to an All-Pro like Roquan Smith, would make a lot of sense, especially if Dallas plans on acquiring another on-ball linebacker in the NFL Draft. Queen only has one year left on his deal, and the Cowboys can afford his $17.2 million cap hit. Otherwise, the Cowboys will have to sign one of the remaining free-agent linebackers such as Bobby Wagner, who will be 36 years old this June.

Sure, Queen has his flaws, such as tackling in space and playing a significant role in coverage, but if the Cowboys believe in new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, those deficiencies can be masked in a competent scheme. Parker better be positive he can revive Queen's career before making such a deal. Queen missed over 20 percent of the tackles he attempted last season, which was a career high for him. Typically, that number is around 13 percent, as it was in Queen's first season with the Steelers.

Verdict: Cowboys make this trade for a sixth rounder only

Would the Steelers take a lesser trade package for Patrick Queen?

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Fellow Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson has been groomed for this role since last season. Yes, Queen wore the green dot helmet in Teryl Austin's scheme, but the Steelers have a new defensive coordinator in Patrick Graham. If there were ever a time to make a change at inside linebacker, it is now.

Unlike Queen, Wilson thrives in pass coverage. Where he struggles is also where Queen struggled, and that is consistently plugging holes and finishing tackles. That should make Wilson a solid off-ball linebacker, while Pittsburgh finds another replacement for Queen to help in the run game. The Steelers defense is too talented – and has too much money invested in it – to struggle against the run. Yet, that was the case at times in 2025-26.

Pittsburgh has spent plenty of time scouting the linebacker class in this year's draft. There are plenty to choose from, and elite run-stoppers like Sonny Styles do exist. However, the Steelers would have to forfeit significant capital to trade up for Styles or anyone like him, as those players are projected to go in the top-10. The Steelers pick 21st.

Taking a 2027 sixth rounder would be admitting defeat on the Queen contract. That's something the Steelers front office doesn't do much of, even if it's in their best interest.

Verdict: Steelers could look elsewhere to trade Patrick Queen.