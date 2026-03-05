Where the next 4 NFL wide receivers traded will land after DJ Moore deal

The Buffalo Bills finally got their WR1, acquiring DJ Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Given the player movement we see in the NFL, it's highly unlikely Moore will be the only big-name receiver traded this offseason.

With that in mind, there's a good chance these wideouts will get dealt sometime in the coming months. Here's where they might end up.

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Brian Thomas Jr. looked like a budding superstar after his outstanding rookie year in 2024, but his sophomore slump has some wondering whether he's played his last snap with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Thomas saw his numbers fall across the board in his first year in Liam Coen's offense, making it very possible that both Thomas and the Jags would benefit from a trade.

Statistic 2024 2025 Targets 133 91 Receptions 87 48 Receiving Yards 1,282 707 Touchdowns 10 2

It's clear Thomas has talent, but he isn't a fit in Jacksonville. Since the Jags have guys like Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers and even Travis Hunter in the mix, it's not as if they need Thomas. Trading him would allow the Jags to address other needs and give Thomas the fresh start he needs.

Potential landing spot: Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs just acquired a slew of assets in the Trent McDuffie trade and could use some more receiving help, given Rashee Rice's unreliability and Travis Kelce's age. Thomas is still on his rookie deal, making him easy to fit cap-wise. Whether the Jags would be interested in helping an AFC foe improve remains to be seen, but the fit is obvious.

Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

While Jordan Addison has shown the NFL world why the Minnesota Vikings used a first-round pick on him in the 2023 NFL Draft on numerous occasions, his constant off-field troubles give reason to believe that the organization is fed up. Firing GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah earlier this offseason only makes it more likely Addison has played his last down with the Vikings.

While the off-field struggles are concerning, Addison's age (24), cap hit ($4.3 million in 2026) and talent make him a desirable trade candidate for really any receiver-needy team. The Pittsburgh Steelers could be the team to make the final trade call.

Potential landing spot: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have D.K. Metcalf locked up, but could really use a WR2 upgrade over the likes of Calvin Austin III and Marquez Valdez-Scantling. They've needed a true WR2 for quite some time now. Addison would be that, and would not break the bank trade or cap-wise either. Addison having gone to Pitt only makes the fit even more intriguing.

Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have their work cut out for them this offseason with Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce as free agents, and the team sitting in the red cap space-wise. Re-signing them, which is clearly their goal, will have to result in some cuts from their active roster. Moving on from Michael Pittman Jr. could make sense in that regard.

Like Thomas, Pittman's numbers are trending in the wrong direction. He was a 1,100-yard receiver in 2023, but that number dipped to 808 in 2024 and 784 in 2025. While Pittman's seven touchdowns from 2025 were a career-high, his 111 targets were tied for his lowest total since his rookie year. Pierce, Jonathan Taylor and Tyler Warren are the stars of this Colts offense, making Pittman, a player on a $29 million cap hit in the final year of his deal, very movable.

Potential landing spot: Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are in win-now mode after winning the NFC South this past season, so why not take a win-now kind of swing? Pittman is expensive and a rental, but he'd give Carolina the WR2 alongside Tetairoa McMillan that they lacked, and do so without giving up much.

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Now, it's unlikely A.J. Brown is traded before June 1, given the massive cap hit the Philadelphia Eagles would take on, but after such a disastrous 2025 season, it feels like a matter of when, not if, he's dealt. Brown made his displeasure with the Eagles' organization unclear throughout the year, and it feels like this situation is untenable.

The Eagles will look to get whatever they can for a player who clearly doesn't want to be there, and Brown can get a fresh start on a contender.

Potential landing spot: New England Patriots

This fit has been mentioned in rumors ad nauseam, and the New England Patriots releasing Stefon Diggs, compounded by the Bills getting better with the D.J. Moore acquisition, makes it feel more likely. The Patriots clearly need a WR1 with Diggs out of the picture, and Brown, a player who wants to be force-fed the ball by an elite quarterback like Drake Maye, couldn't be a better fit.