Nick Saban implores Ohio State fans to 'get therapy' over Michigan hatred
Despite being in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals against undefeated Oregon on New Year's Day, Ohio State fans are still way too focused on their regular season loss to Michigan — and one coaching legend turned ESPN analyst is calling them out for it.
While appearing on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, Nick Saban said that "Ohio State have a psychotic obsession with Michigan" and "need to go get therapy or something" to get over the loss.
Ohio State's 13-10 loss to Michigan was about as embarrassing as any other in the program's long and storied history. It wasn't just that the Buckeyes were upset by a less talented team; the team's offense came out terribly flat and remained that way for the majority of the game, and head coach Ryan Day made questionable game management decisions throughout, pouring even more fuel on the fire underneath his hot seat.
Saban has had plenty of bouts with unruly fan bases, as he coached perhaps the most unruly for all 17 years while leading the Alabama Crimson Tide to six national championships. Additionally, he was the head coach of LSU from 2000-2004, winning one national title during his reign in Louisiana. But while the all-time leader in titles has a great point about fan bases with unfair expectations, it's important to note that The Game between Ohio State and Michigan has had major implications in previous seasons before the introduction of the 12-team playoff.
In their long, storied history, the two programs have been each other's final test before the Big Ten Championship, Rose Bowl or a spot in the old four-team playoff format. Ohio State fans have gotten used to defining their season by the result of the Michigan game, and while recent format changes have given the Buckeyes and Day a new lease on life, old habits die hard.
There is no doubt that winning The Game against Michigan each season is the single most important part of being the head coach at Ohio State. Still, it should be known that the program is only three wins away from winning their first national title in 10 years. That title would put the Buckeyes only one away from matching the Wolverines' 10 claimed titles, an important bit of bragging rights.
In addition to advancing to the next round of the College Football Playoff (and winning the Rose Bowl in the process), the Buckeyes would be able to get revenge on Oregon after their 32-31 loss during the regular season that ended with QB Will Howard's fatal clock management mistake in the final seconds.
It would be have been great if Ohio State was able to beat Michigan for the first time since the 2019-20 season. Nevertheless, the former Alabama coach makes a great point by saying that Buckeyes fans should be paying a lot more attention to their playoff run and be excited if the program is able to beat Oregon in the CFP quarterfinals on New Year's Day.