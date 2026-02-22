Protecting Johnny Gaudreau's family goes beyond an Olympics celebration

Team USA won its first gold medal in men's hockey since 1980 on Sunday morning in Milan, but that wasn't the weight they carried into an instant classic against Canada. The Americans wanted to honor Johnny. Bronze, silver or gold did not matter. Johnny Gaudreau, a south New Jersey native and prominent member of Team USA until his passing in August of 2024, was always with them. That sort of weight can't leave you until you let it, and the Americans held onto him until they couldn't any longer.

Gaudreau was on that bike, along with his brother (riding separately), when they were struck by a drunk driver in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. He was also in Milan over a year and a half later as his teammates held his jersey to the sky, celebrating their golden goal to win one for Johnny — and most importantly those close to him. Team USA's gold medal photoshoot will forever include Gaudreau's jersey, along with his two children. It's one of those moments that transcends sports and needs no explanation.

Johnny and Meredith Gaudreau's children and Dad's sweater.

Johnny Gaudreau's kids have family for life

To overcome the loss of a parent this early in life is a lie in itself. Gaudreau's kids were in their infancy when he died. They have memories of their father – and they should cherish those like the holy grail itself, trust me – but they will rely on the words of others to know where they came from. That creates an identity crisis no gold medal can fix.

I lost my own dad when I was 10. But I'm one of the lucky ones in that I understand the next steps. The Gaudreau family, it would seem by Team USA's reaction, has plenty of support. The trick is to make that support last. Will, say, Auston Matthews' raw emotion hit the same when Gaudreau's kids are 10, 15 and 20? That's a question I've had answered the hard way.

But what makes Gaudreau's case so unique is that they've allowed his parents, wife and children to come along for the ride. Olympic events are tough tickets to get, let alone on-ice access or, in the case of Gaudreau's father Guy, participating as a coach. Sports are community, and it's easy for us to forget that.

What Johnny Gaudreau's family should know about a New Jersey icon

Gaudreau could be the greatest player to ever come out of New Jersey. He played his amateur hockey in south Jersey, and despite being an undersized forward was drafted in the fourth round out of Boston College. You don't have to look far to find Johnny and Matty's impact in the south Jersey hockey community. To put it simply, they were legends.

“They’re South Jersey legends, Matty and Johnny. We’ve had a lot of pros coming out of this region, lucky enough, and Johnny is the best,” Hollydell Ice Arena's President Jim Mackey said. “He was a fantastic hockey player. Matt came back to his roots. Matt worked here for the last four years as an assistant coach with our junior hockey program to give back to the community and back to the team.”

To grow up in south Jersey is to take on an identity involuntarily. Do you like Philadelphia? If not, I've got news for you: too bad. Is it Taylor Ham or Pork Roll? There's a right and wrong answer. Do you like going to the shore every summer? It's cute you thought you had a say.

What made Gaudreau so unique is that he didn't shy away from that identity, no matter where he played. He was scrappy and a goal scorer. He got under your skin, but could back up all his trash talk – and you can bet that came in abundance. Gaudreau finished his career with 743 goals in only 763 games. That's the most by a New Jersey-born player ever. There is no better legacy to leave behind.

Don't forget about Johnny Gaudreau's family when they need you most

This is the apex, right here. Team USA won its gold medal, carried Gaudreau's jersey around the ice and even took a photo with his kids. That all feels great, even as a spectator. I feel like I'm part of it. But that's not how losing a parent works. It takes a village to raise a kid, and believe it or not, that gets even tougher when one of those parents is out of the picture.

As the official dead parent beat writer of FanSided.com, I do feel some responsibility to carry the torch here. Again, I was 10! These kids haven't reached grade school. Letting them play on the ice and hold a gold medal is heartwarming and the right thing to do. Involving the entire family in the first place was the right call.

But, it's the job of USA Hockey to remain a presence. Losing a parent is one thing, but opening up to another parental figure is another.

I would never dream to predict the Gaudreau family's future, but I do know the path forward is unpredictable and full of pitfalls. It helps to have longstanding influences you can rely on. That goes well beyond hockey, a gold medal and an on-ice celebration.