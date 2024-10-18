One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
This year, the NFL Trade Deadline is right after the Week 9 games, which is later than it’s been in years past. This gives teams a chance to really evaluate who is and who isn’t very good. Sure, teams could still talk themselves into a late-season run after nine weeks, but there are way more teams looking to 2025 ahead of Week 10.
It's already been a wild trade season with Davante Adams going to the Jets and Amari Cooper going to the Bills. That is on top of the rumors surrounding Haason Reddick and the Detroit Lions trying to replace Aiden Hutchinson after his gruesome injury. Honestly, every single team is making calls right now. The teams at the top of the standings are looking for game changers, while the teams at the bottom are looking to buy low on talented prospects.
So let’s take a trip around the league. Who makes the most sense on each roster?
Arizona Cardinals - Courtland Sutton
The Arizona Cardinals is a hard one to peg down at the time of this writing. They at one point looked like they could be a playoff contender, but they got blown out by the Green Bay Packers and might be that tweener who’s just one year too early.
That will impact how the Cardinals move forth at the deadline. They won’t want to mortgage the future, as their present doesn’t warrant that type of price. Even if a superstar becomes available, the Cardinals aren’t the right team to make the move. The timing just isn’t there, and that’s okay sometimes.
That’s how we landed on Courtland Sutton. We feel like this is still a long shot, but Sutton provides the Cardinals with a player who could provide some assistance to Marvin Harrison Jr. He also gives Kyler Murray another weapon, and they can given him a long-term contract. Of course, that latter part is necessary to make this deal work. Would he be willing to give up a chance at free agency to tie himself to Arizona?