The Open Championship leaderboard and standings: Live updates, scores and highlights from Round 2

The British Open almost never disappoints, and the start to the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland undeniably fit that bill. Yes, there were some players like Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton and others who were able to navigate the difficult course, but we also so just about every player on the course, not the least of which were players like Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, battle to post good scores. That led us into an exciting second round of The Open with the cut line looming.

One of the defining characteristics of the first round at The Open was the unpredictability of the weather. Players would be hitting a shot in blowing rain and high winds one moment, only for conditions to die down moments later. That made things exceptionally challenging, but Friday's second round provided a different challenge with a little bit less of a brutal weather day ahead. However, that doesn't mean Portrush was just going to give up one birdie after another.

It set up another great day of golf at The Open Championship for Round 2, so come follow along with the scores, the action and the highlights throughout the day as we get set to move to the weekend at Royal Portrush.

The Open leaderboard and standings

Leaderboard Score (Thru) 1. Brian Harman -5 (8) T2. Rasmus Hojgaard -4 (11) T2. Tyrrell Hatton -4 (7) T2. Harris English -4 (5) T2. Jacob Skov Olesen -4 (-) T2. Haotong Li -4 (-) T2. Matt Fitzpatrick -4 (-) T8. Christiaan Bezuidenhout -3 (11) T8. Robert MacIntyre -3 (7) T8. Lucas Glover -3 (4) T8. Matthew Jordan -3 (-) T8. Scottie Scheffler -3 (-) T8. Sadom Kaewkanjana -3 (-)

Notable players scores at The Open Championship

T14. Justin Rose -2 (7)

T19. Rickie Fowler -1 (17)

T19. Tommy Fleetwood -1 (6)

T19. Rory McIlroy -1 (6)

T19. Phil Mickelson -1 (-)

T19. Jon Rahm -1 (-)

T19. Shane Lowry -1 (-)

T34. Jordan Spieth E (6)

T34. Ludvig Åberg E (6)

T34. Viktor Hovland E (6)

T34. Justin Thomas E (6)

T34. Xander Schauffele E (-)

T49. Cameron Smith +1 (-)

T73. JJ Spaun +2 (-)

T105. Brooks Koepka +4 (-)

T105. Collin Morikawa +4 (-)

T121. Bryson DeChambeau +5 (7)

T127. Patrick Reed +6 (-)

Brian Harman was the first big-time mover on Friday in the second round, shooting 3-under through his first seven holes of the day, which pushed him into the lead. However, some of the main characters from the first round, most notably the likes of Tyrrell Hatton and Harris English, stayed in the mix.

Perhaps more importantly, though, we saw some big names who played poorly on Thursday start to right the ship on Friday. Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood and Jordan Spieth all pushed well to the right side of the early cut line. Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, seemed to not be able to get the momentum he was looking for.

Open Championship live updates and highlights, Round 2

Updates will come periodically in reverse chronological order.

Ludvig Åberg gets headed in the right direction early

It was not a good start to The Open for Ludvig Åberg, but he was able to find some early momentum on Friday and ultimately start to push himself out of danger for a cut sweat. Back-to-back birdies, including this bomb, helped him get off on that right foot early in the round.

Ludvig Åberg with a 30-foot putt for consecutive birdies. pic.twitter.com/rZD2w58juf — The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2025

Rory gets the crowd buzzing early

McIlroy didn't waste a second of time to try and get the Northern Irish fans hyped up, sticking in a nice approach on the tricky first hole — one that's been a demon for him before — and finding the cut, even if he was a bit up and down throughout the front nine.

The roar for Rory.



He starts with a birdie. pic.twitter.com/8IHsGDDMV7 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2025

How many players make the cut at The Open Championship?

With the cut coming at the end of Friday's second round, golf fans need to know that The Open features a 36-hole cut that will send the Top 70 and ties through to continue playing the weekend. It's the same rules that are in place for the PGA Championship, with those two tournaments being tied for the most number of players making the cut among the four major championships. Only the Top 50 and ties make it at The Masters while only the Top 60 and ties play the weekend at the U.S. Open.