Packers WR all but confirmed to be traded after George Pickens blockbuster

Just days before the Green Bay Packers were on the clock in the NFL Draft, all fans could talk about was the need for a top-end receiver. Just under two weeks later, the Packers now have a surplus at the position with the arrival of rookies Matthew Golden and Saivion Williams. Those additions alone were likely to push someone off the roster. After Wednesday's blockbuster George Pickens trade between the Steelers and Cowboys, however, it could also mean Romeo Doubs is about to get traded.

Pittsburgh traded Pickens, in the final year of his rookie contract, along with a 2027 sixth-round pick to Dallas for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. More importantly, though, that leaves the Steelers with DK Metcalf and a bevy of options that don't offer a ton of reliability or confidence from the fan base. With the looming signing of Aaron Rodgers still likely too, that puts Doubs into the forefront.

For the Packers sake, the idea of Doubs being traded has already been bubbling to some degree. Golden, Christian Watson and Jayden Reed appear to be the surefire weapons in this group. Doubs would be in that group and has been productive when healthy, but it's that last part that makes things difficult. He's struggled with injuries over his three seasons, missing four games in both 2022 and 2024.

Now entering the final year of his rookie deal, moving him in a trade could just simply be smart business for Green Bay.

Packers WR Romeo Doubs feels almost certain to be traded after Pickens deal

The Steelers are the obvious candidate to land Doubs, especially with the Aaron Rodgers connection. Rodgers appeared quite fond of Doubs, then a rookie, in the quarterback's final season with the Packers. While Pittsburgh doesn't seem all that likely to bend to every whim of Rodgers, getting him a young, productive and familiar weapon is a smart move on their part, especially with the uncertainty outside of Metcalf in the receiver room after dealing Pickens.

Having said that, the Packers don't have to just force a trade with Pittsburgh. In fact, Green Bay has multiple avenues to potentially gain leverage and get a better return for Doubs. Teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and even the San Francisco 49ers could all bite on the potential to add the young talented wideout, especially after being considered suitors for Pickens.

Not only would that create competition and a market for the Packers to get a good return in draft capital for Doubs, it would ultimately free Green Bay up a little more offensively to move him. While head coach Matt LaFleur has pushed back on the notion of having a No. 1 receiver and, rather, prefers to spread the ball around, there's still a thing as too many mouths to feed. That's currently the spot where the Packers look like they're at.

Trading Doubs would fix that and continue helping to set Green Bay up for the future. Nothing is ever certain in the NFL but, with the fallout from the Pickens trade, moving the young receiver feels more than likely.