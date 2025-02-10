Patrick Mahomes might be regretting his Super Bowl LIX outfit choice after Eagles destruction
The Kansas City Chiefs had as good of vibes as they could have asked for ahead of Super Bowl LIX. They went 15-2 in the regular season despite playing nowhere near their best football - good enough to not only win another division title, but earn the AFC's No. 1 seed. That gave the Chiefs an opportunity to get some extra rest and start their run toward the Super Bowl later than their AFC competition.
The Chiefs, predictably, took care of business at home, advancing to their third straight Super Bowl in the process. They were one win away from pulling off the first-ever three-peat in the Super Bowl era. All they had to do was beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, the same team they had defeated two years ago.
Ahead of Sunday's tilt, Patrick Mahomes made a particularly interesting choice, wearing a green suit to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Yes, he looked awesome as expected, but the green suit certainly felt personal, especially when the Eagles are a team known for their green.
Had the Chiefs won the game, Mahomes would have looked like a genius. He would have worn green to the end of Philadelphia's season. Had the Eagles won the game, though, this would've been a bad look for Mahomes. Sure enough, that's what happened.
Patrick Mahomes' pregame outfit looks awfully questionable after Eagles dominant Super Bowl win
The Eagles didn't just win, they obliterated Mahomes and Co. It was a 24-0 game at the half. The Eagles led by as many as 34 points in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs couldn't get anything going offensively until the game was thoroughly out of reach. Mahomes in particular struggled, throwing two first-half interceptions and looking completely unrecognizable until garbage time. Mahomes' statistics don't fully show just how overmatched he looked.
Had Mahomes worn a suit with any other color, this would be a non-story. Again, the green looked personal, though. He might have chosen that color for non-Eagles reasons, but nobody has any reason to believe that's the case.
He earned the right to talk that smack based on the fact that he made it to the Super Bowl and has a resume as good as anyone in the sport's history, but in order to talk smack, he had to have backed it up. Mahomes not only failed to do that, but he was embarrassed on the biggest stage. Chances are, if he knew how this game was going to play out, he would have chosen his outfit differently.