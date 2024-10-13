Philly pressure is cracking Nick Sirianni after underwhelming Eagles win
Nothing about Sunday's Week 6 game for the Philadelphia Eagles was pretty. Head coach Nick Sirianni began the day by revealing a new look, and despite the returns of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, it took until the final seconds for the team to secure a victory at home coming off a bye against the one-win Cleveland Browns.
Eagles fans were frustrated entering this Week 6 matchup with the team sitting at 2-2, but they had reason to expect big things on Sunday. The Eagles were coming off a bye and were at home against the 1-4 Browns, who had just lost by three scores the week prior against the Washington Commanders. This game was anything but pretty or easy for the Eagles.
In the final seconds of the first half, the Eagles attempted what would've been a 57-yard field goal attempt to try and extend their lead to 13-3. That kick was blocked and returned for a Browns game-tying touchdown. Understandably, the boo birds came out in full force after that shocking turn of events.
The Eagles wound up winning this game in narrow fashion, but Sirianni clearly did not forget about the boos. He made sure to let Eagles fans know that he heard the boos and did not appreciate them.
Nick Sirianni proves he's not cut out for Philly by chirping fans after underwhelming win
This Twitter user hits the nail on the head, here. There's nothing wrong with celebrating a win, but is Sirianni serious? He's going to chirp his own fans after narrowly beating one of the worst teams in the NFL coming off a bye week at home after how they played all day?
The Commanders took care of business against this Browns team, beating them by three scores at home just seven days ago. If the Eagles did this, sure, taunt whoever you want, but that wasn't the case. How is Sirianni going to get on his fans who had reason to be frustrated by how the team played? There's no reason that this game should've been close considering the circumstances.
This isn't the first time Sirianni has let his emotions get the best of him after winning a game. Just last season, we saw Sirianni yell at Chiefs fans after Philadelphia got the win at Arrowhead Stadium. That was a bad look (and the Eagles struggled immediately after Sirianni started talking), but at least he was directing his emotions at the other fan base. This time, Sirianni barked at his own fans.
Getting booed at home never feels good, but this is Philadelphia. It isn't Cleveland or even Kansas City. If you don't play well, fans will let you know. There's a reason that the successful coaches in Philadelphia, like Andy Reid and Doug Pederson, never lashed out at fans in this manner. All this will do is put a bigger target on his back and prove that he just can't handle the pressure that comes with coaching in Philadelphia.
After the game, Sirianni said that he was "just excited to get the win" and that's why he lashed out at his own fan base. Celebrating like this after backing your way into beating a terrible Browns team, again, is a miserable and embarrassing look.