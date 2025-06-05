Portugal player ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo proves he still has it

Cristiano Ronaldo is 40 years old and now plays his club soccer in the Saudi Pro League. However, the forward proves that he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level by scoring the goal to send Portugal through to the Nations League final. Roberto Martínez's side will face either Spain or France at the Allianz Arena on June 8 to decide who lifts the trophy.

Germany–Portugal Nations League player ratings

Below, we're rating the Portugal players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Diogo Costa (GK): 6

The goalkeeper made great saves to deny Nick Woltemade and Leon Goretzka in the first half. However, he was beaten by Florian Wirtz's header soon after the break.

João Neves (RB): 5

Neves is a midfielder who was filling in at right back and who was often out of position. He was replaced by Wolverhampton Wanderers' out-and-out right back Nélson Semedo after 58 minutes.

Rúben Dias (CB): 6

As Portugal's most experienced defender, Dias should have organised their marking better as Wirtz was allowed a free header to score. However, Dias passed the ball about with ease and can claim an assist on Francisco Conceição's goal.

Goncalo Inacio (CB): 6

Inacio was fortunate that his challenge on Aleksandar Pavlovic was not deemed to be a penalty.

Nuno Mendes (LB): 8

Mendes got forward often and set up Cristiano Ronaldo's winning goal.

Midfielders

Rúben Neves (CDM); 5

The Al-Hilal midfielder struggled to keep hold of Wirtz and Leroy Sané at times. Paris Saint-Germain hero Vitinha came on for him and sured up Portugal's midfield.

Bernardo Silva (CM): 6

Silva kept the game ticking with his passing. However, Martínez would have wanted the Manchester City player to have had more of an impact in the attacking areas.

Bruno Fernandes (CM): 7

Fernandes showed great loyalty to Manchester United recently by turning down the riches of Al-Hilal to stay at Old Trafford. Despite being fouled by Witz, Fernandes and the possible future Liverpool player had a great battle on the pitch. Fernandes was always involved in Portugal's attacks, even if his runs were often as a decoy.

Forwards

Francisco Trincão (RW): 5

Trincão struggled to get involved, so he was replaced by Conceição in the second half. Conceição made an instant impact with his powerful runs forward. His great solo run before firing in to equalise was magnificent.

Cristiano Ronaldo (CF): 8

Ronaldo does not start for Portugal for ceremonial reasons. He looked lively and scored a tap-in to send his country through to the final. The Al-Nassr player timed his run to perfection to avoid being caught offside. João Palhinha came on for the legend of the sport in the 90th minute.

Pedro Neto (LW): 6

The Chelsea forward is predominantly a right-winger, but filled in well on the left in this game. He was replaced by Diogo Jota, who came close to getting on the scoresheet.

Substitutes

Vitinha, 7/10

Francisco Conceição, 8/10

Nélson Semedo, 7/10

Diogo Jota, 7/10