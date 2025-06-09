Portugal player ratings: Roberto Martinez's side win the Nations League on penalties

The Nations League is not the most prestigious prize when it comes to international soccer, with continental championships and, of course, the World Cup taking center stage on the calendar. However, Portugal has claimed the competition for this season, and it was clear what it meant to their players.

Portugal–Spain Nations League player ratings

Below, we're rating the Portugal players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Diogo Costa (GK): 6

Costa did not know if he was coming or going when Martin Zubimendi tapped in Spain's opener into an open net. He was then beaten by Mikel Oyarzabal's dinked finish. However, he was the hero in the shootout as he saved Alvaro Morata's kick.

João Neves (RB): 5

Neves failed to clear the ball just before Spain opened the scoring. He again struggled as a midfielder filling in at right back. Nélson Semedo replaced him at half-time and nearly got on the scoresheet himself.

Rúben Dias (CB): 6

Dias found Oyarzabal a handful to deal with. However, he did make some acrobatic interceptions.

Goncalo Inacio (CB): 5

Oyarzabal also managed to round Inacio to score Spain's second goal. However, the Portugal defender did pass the ball about with ease. Renato Veiga was subbed on for him in the 74th minute.

Nuno Mendes (LB): 8

Mendes struggled to deal with Lamine Yamal at times. However, he was a real threat going forward, scoring Portugal's first equaliser, and putting the cross in from which Cristiano Ronaldo scored. He also scored his penalty in the shootout.

Midfielders

Vitinha (CDM): 6

Vitinha had a lot of defending to do as Spain dominated possession. He also converted his penalty.

Bernardo Silva (CM): 6

Silva was solid but was replaced by Rafael Leão in the second half as Roberto Martínez was looking to win the game.

Bruno Fernandes (CM): 6

Fernandes linked up well with his teammates but would have wanted to have had more of an impact. He also made no mistake from the spot in the shootout.

Forwards

Francisco Trincão (RW): 5

Trincão did little and was hauled off a half-time for Rúben Neves, who went on to score the winning penalty.

Cristiano Ronaldo (CF): 7

Ronaldo admitted that he suffered an injury during the warm-up but still played in the game. However, his instinctive finish from Mendes' deflected cross is why he still leads the line. Unfortunately, due to his injury, Ronaldo had to be replaced by Goncalo Ramos in the 88th minute. Ramos got Portugal underway by scoring their first penalty.

Pedro Neto (LW): 7

Neto made some clever passes in the attacking areas and assisted Mendes' equaliser. Diogo Jota replaced the Chelsea forward in extra time.

Substitutes

Rúben Neves, 7/10

Nélson Semedo, 7/10

Renato Veiga, 6/10

Rafael Leão, 6/10

Goncalo Ramos, 7/10