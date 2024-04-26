2024 NFL Draft Day 2 predictions: Rounds 2 and 3 mock draft after the first round
Round 1 is in the books, so what's going to happen now on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft?
After just a few short hours, we have the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft under our belts. There was some good (shouts to the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and more), and some egregiously bad (opposite of shouts to the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos). But what's done is done, and 32 picks are in the books.
The 2024 NFL Draft still isn't close to done, however. There are still 224 picks that still have to be made, and we'll get back at it on Friday night for Day 2 of the NFL Draft, which features the second and third rounds of the draft. That's picks 33-100 that will be going down in the Motor City. But what's going to happen?
Based on what we saw in the first round and trying to learn lessons from that, let's just keep mock draft season alive with full Day 2 predictions for the 2024 NFL Draft, projecting all 68 picks over Rounds 2 and 3.
Day 2 mock draft predictions for the 2024 NFL Draft after Round 1
2024 NFL Draft, Round 2 mock draft: Picks 33-48
33. Buffalo Bills (via CAR): Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
The Bills could trade for Deebo Samuel or Tee Higgins, so they replace Tre'Davious White with this pick and get Cooper DeJean, the top player remaining on the board.
34. New England Patriots: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
Getting Drake Maye more weapons is paramount for the Patriots and AD Mitchell has WR1 traits, but simply needs to be more consistent.
35. Arizona Cardinals: Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon
There are rumblings of character concerns with Jackson Powers-Johnson, but the Cardinals interior O-line need outweighs that and they keep crushing adding talent.
36. Washington Commanders: Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
Roger Rosengarten has been a quiet riser amid draft rumors, so Washington protects Jayden Daniels better with the former Husky.
37. Los Angeles Chargers: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
I have no doubt in my mind that Jim Harbaugh loves the cut of Ladd McConkey's jib and the Chargers need a pass-catcher of his caliber.
38. Tennessee Titans: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
With a tackle protecting Will Levis, the Titans keep helping out the young QB with the speedy Troy Franklin to add a vertical field-stretcher.
39. Carolina Panthers (via NYG): Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
After trading Donte Jackson this offseason, the Panthers get Jaycee Horn another running mate as Kool-Aid McKinstry is an easy and immediate high-end CB2.
40. Washington Commanders (via CHI): Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
Washington traded away Montez Sweat and Chase Young last season, so they start replenishing that group with young talent and Adisa Isaac was quite a force in 2023 at Penn State.
41. Green Bay Packers (via NYJ): Jer’Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
Kenny Clark's future with the Packers has been up for debate, which makes Johnny Newton an easy call for Green Bay as he falls to No. 41.
42. Houston Texans (via MIN): Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
DeMeco Ryans will love the ball of clay that Edgerrin Cooper offers and there is a long-term need at linebacker in Houston.
43. Atlanta Falcons: Braden Fiske, DL, Florida State
Anything other than taking a quarterback would be appreciated by Falcons fans, and Braden Fiske is explosive and a nice shot at beefing up the front.
44. Las Vegas Raiders: Kingsley Suiamataia, OT, BYU
Missing out on QB leaves the Raiders with a longer timetable to build. That gives them time to develop the raw but extremely toolsy Kingsley Suiamataia.
45. New Orleans Saints (via DEN): Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
For as good as Chris Olave is, the Saints need more of a WR1 build. Keon Coleman's NFL Combine was troublesome, but the tape shows that type of receiver.
46. Indianapolis Colts: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is a divisive prospect but his high football IQ at a position the Colts need would fit well with the 46th pick.
47. New York Giants (via SEA): Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
We need to see more from the Giants secondary and Mike Sainristil is a beast, even if he's likely slot-only at the NFL level.
48. Jacksonville Jaguars: Christian Haynes, OG, UConn
Seeing the Jags invest in helping Trevor Lawrence, they keep that up by offering more and better protection on the interior in the form of Christian Haynes.
2024 NFL Draft, Round 2 mock draft: Picks 49-64
49. Cincinnati Bengals: Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan
After losing D.J. Reader this offseason, the Bengals can start reshaping the defensive front a bit with an NFL legacy with a high floor and still impressive ceiling in Kris Jenkins.
50. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
The Eagles don't need an immediate starter, and Kiran Amegadjie is developmental but could develop into Lane Johnson's eventual replacement.
51. Pittsburgh Steelers: Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia
Pittsburgh took a tackle in Round 1, now they replace Mason Cole with a solid immediate starter at center in Zach Frazier, a crucial aspect for Russell Wilson and/or Justin Fields.
52. Los Angeles Rams: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
I've been looking at the Rams as carte blanche and a fantastic, even if not overly athletic, corner like Kamari Lassiter would start from Day 1.
53. Philadelphia Eagles: Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
Linebacker has been a longstanding weak spot for Philly, and Payton Wilson comes with injury concerns but an impressive ability patrolling the middle of the field.
54. Cleveland Browns: Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon
Hey look, the Browns are picking! They beef up the front on the interior with Brandon Dorlus, who could see snaps right away as a rusher.
55. Miami Dolphins: Brandon Coleman, OT, TCU
After skipping on Graham Barton in the first round, I'm not convinced the Dolphins go O-line, but they should and Brandon Coleman could be solid and a starter for this team.
56. Dallas Cowboys: Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas
Jerry Jones has the worst poker face known to man and let us know the Cowboys love Jonathon Brooks. He'll be the starting running back in Dallas in Week 1.
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State
A cornerback to replace Carlton Davis named Tampa? Give him to the Bucs and the Iowa State product fits the mold Jason Licht has typically loved.
58. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
With Darnell Savage gone this offseason, the Packers are resetting the safety room and Tyler Nubin is the best coverage player there in the class.
59. Houston Texans: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
The Stefon Diggs trade might just be a short-term fix and Ja'Lynn Polk ensures the Texans are stocked with quality weapons around C.J. Stroud.
60. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah
Buffalo needs the best defensive lineman available here and I love the polish of Jonah Elliss and his ability to plug-and-play in a rotational role at minimum.
61. Detroit Lions: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
Aidan Hutchinson needs more running mates up front and Marshawn Kneeland might not be a sure thing, but he's got juice that's hard to overlook for too long.
62. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
Offensive line has to be a priority for the Ravens within reason and Patrick Paul at the end of the second round is more than justifiable.
63. San Francisco 49ers: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
It's a weak secondary in San Francisco, but Max Melton could help alleviate that right now with a solid though unspectacular athletic profile but great instincts.
64. Kansas City Chiefs: Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson
Giving some depth next to Chris Jones could help the Chiefs defense a ton and Ruke Orhorhoro would be a nice piece for that type of role with potential to grow into more.
2024 NFL Draft, Round 3 mock draft: Picks 65-82
65. Carolina Panthers: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
Another weapon for Bryce Young, Ja'Tavion Sanders could be a real weapon under Dave Canales' watch.
66. Arizona Cardinals: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
I would love to see Arizona double down at receiver and the shifty Roman Wilson would be a great fit.
67. Washington Commanders: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
Secondary play was a Commanders eyesore last year, but Javon Bullard has versatility and a ton of game.
68. New England Patriots: Matt Goncalves, OT, Pittsburgh
More investment in Drake Maye, the Patriots take a sleeper I think rises into the Top 75 in Matt Goncalves to beef up the line.
69. Los Angeles Chargers: Renardo Green, CB, Florida State
Jim Harbaugh won't be able to help himself taking a defensive back here and Renardo Green's coverage skills at FSU can't be ignored.
70. New York Giants: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
Giants fans are thankful they didn't go tackle early, but they need reinforcements that Blake Fisher provides.
71. Arizona Cardinals (via TEN): Mason McCormick, OG, South Dakota State
Continuing to fortify the line after landing JPJ earlier in this mock draft, Mason McCormick may have an adjustment period but can be a longtime starting guard.
72. New York Jets: Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
For as good as the Jets defense is, safety is weak. Jaden Hicks can bee a great coverage player right away for them.
73. Dallas Cowboys (via MIN/DET): Sedrick Van Pran, C, Georgia
The pick the Cowboys got for trading back from No. 24, they replace Tyler Biadasz with a Week 1 starter.
74. Atlanta Falcons: Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
If only this were Dallas Turner, but the Falcons get an edge rusher with power in Chris Braswell.
75. Chicago Bears: Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy
With Montez Sweat in tow, the Bears could use a complimentary edge rusher and Javon Solomon's potential is fascinating.
76. Denver Broncos: Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
Sean Payton is a madman and he gets his guy, Bo Nix, a weapon with Jermaine Burton.
77. Las Vegas Raiders: Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
The Raiders don't get totally blanked at quarterback and Spencer Rattler has the tools to compete for QB1 this season.
78. Washington Commanders (via SEA): Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky
Washington has to already be worried about Emmanuel Forbes, but Andru Phillips is the physical-type corner Dan Quinn will love.
79. Atlanta Falcons (via JAX): Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
One thing I don't see on the Falcons offense is a shifty slot, and Malachi Corley has been comped to Deebo Samuel Lite.
80. Cincinnati Bengals: Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State
A never-ending search for a legit tight end finally subsides for the Bengals with a solid, high-upside player in Ben Sinnott.
81. Seattle Seahawks (via NO): Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
The Seahawks linebacker corps is barren with long-term options and Junior Colson has traits to bet on.
82. Indianapolis Colts: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
Devontez Walker could be a perfect fit for Anthony Richardson as a deep threat in the Colts offense.
2024 NFL Draft, Round 3 mock draft: Picks 83-100
83. Los Angeles Rams: Dominick Puni, OT, Kansas
A big need for tackle finally gets answered as Puni has some traits that make him enticing in the 80s.
84. Pittsburgh Steelers: Malik Washington, WR, Virginia
Ostensibly, Malik Washington is a smaller Diontae Johnson with his ability to get open and create out of the slot.
85. Cleveland Browns: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
More linebacker depth is needed in Cleveland and the Browns take another legacy with Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
86. Houston Texans (via PHI): Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State
I'm higher on the FSU cornerback tandem than most and the Texans could use some more help for Derek Stingley Jr.
87. Dallas Cowboys: Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
Jalen McMillan's full route tree could make him the new, updated and hopefully improved version of Michael Gallup.
88. Green Bay Packers: Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
Josh Jacobs comes in but the Packers running back group could use the explosiveness at the heart of Jaylen Wright's game.
89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
Pairing Beebe with Graham Baton from Round 1 gives the Bucs a pair of maulers that perfectly fits their identity in the trenches.
90. Arizona Cardinals (via HOU): MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC
Running back isn't a definite need for the Cardinals, but MarShawn Lloyd's too electric to not have in the backfield behind Kyler Murray.
91. Green Bay Packers (via BUF): Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College
Upgrading or at least adding guard competiton would be great and Mahogany could absolutely bring that to Green Bay.
92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via DET): Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
Blake Corum being a pure runner to Rachaad White's pass-catching forms a nice tandem for Baker Mayfield in this position group.
93. Baltimore Ravens: Javon Baker, WR, UCF
Even after extending Rashod Bateman, I like Javon Baker coming into this room as a contested catch guy.
94. San Francisco 49ers: Christian Jones, OT, Texas
The Niners have to add a tackle and Christian Jones is good, but could be even better with improved technical approach.
95. Kansas City Chiefs: Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
Kansas City would love a tackle but it's getting slim, so they add another secondary option to replenish depth and compete for snaps.
96. Jacksonville Jaguars: Xavier Thomas, EDGE, Clemson
Josh Allen getting some help on the edge in Duval would be a big boom for the Jaguars.
97. Cincinnati Bengals: Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas
Who knows what happens with Trey Hendrickson, but the Bengals protect themselves with the explosive but raw Austin Booker.
98. Pittsburgh Steelers (via PHI): Michael Hall Jr., DL, Ohio State
Interior D-line isn't crucial for the Steelers, but a player as disruptive as Michael Hall Jr. is too enticing to move past with room for rotational snaps.
99. Los Angeles Rams: Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
I fully expect LA to take a bite at the QB apple with Matthew Stafford's uncertain future and Michael Pratt is best available there.
100. Washington Commanders (via SF): Trevor Keegan, OG, Michigan
The Commanders end Round 3 with more investment in a patchwork, lackluster offensive line with a possible Day 1 starter in Trevor Keegan.