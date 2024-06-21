3 biggest questions heading into the 2024-25 season for North Carolina Tar Heels
Hubert Davis has plenty of decisions to make this offseason in preparation for the coming 2024-25 college basketball season. The North Carolina Tar Heels are coming off a loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sweet 16 and will look to avenge that game with a whole different group of players.
This coming year's roster is saying farewell to Armando Bacot, Harrison Ingram, Cormac Ryan, Paxson Wojcik, and James Okonkwo. But is welcoming, Cade Tyson, Ven-Allen Lubin, Ian Jackson, Drake Powell, and James Brown amounting to an even five-for-five substitute.
The future looks bright, but there are still three big questions that need to be answered this fall if the Heels want to contend for a national title.
3. Who will be North Carolina's 3-point shooters?
Coming off a year that featured Cormac Ryan and Harrison Ingram — just two guys not named RJ Davis who could stretch out the defense and provide space on the interior — it's going to be hard to replace their production.
However, Belmont transfer Cade Tyson is entering Chapel Hill, as well as freshman Ian Jackson and Drake Powell, all of whom are capable of shooting the 3-pointer, which should help take away the worries. Rising sophomore Elliot Cadeau is improving his jumper and should make big strides this coming fall.
For the first time in Hubert Davis' coaching career (my projected starter), there will be a five-man who can shoot from beyond the perimeter — Jalen Washington.
The rising junior lives outside of the post, unlike former UNC legend Armando Bacot, who predominantly found his points on the inside but also shot the 15-foot mid-ranger, too. Then, of course, RJ Davis, arguably next season's best player in all of college basketball, is going to provide the 3-point barrage.
During the season, having a center who can come off from setting a screen and shoot the ball will serve greatly in terms of spacing. This will play to the strengths of the backcourt (Cadeau and Davis) and provide driving lanes for the wings. The paint will be much more vacant than normal and that's okay — it's not something to worry about. Change is good.
There are a lot of answers to this question, but it's only a matter of whether what's being produced in practice and workouts will translate onto the court when the lights are bright.
2. Will this team be able to rebound?
Armando Bacot is gone.
The school's all-time leading rebounder, who surpassed Tyler Hansbrough, is no longer to be found, so Hubert Davis will need to strategize as much as possible for a solution.
Fortunately, on paper, this team is arguably Davis' most athletic so far, which will serve wonders when crashing the offensive glass. The positional height may not be there, but the will and desire are. There's Cadeau (6-foot-1), Davis (6-foot), Jackson (6-foot-5), Powell (6-foot-6), Seth Trimble (6-foot-3), Jae'Lyn Withers (6-foot-9), Ven-Allen Lubin (6-foot-8). Zayden High (6-foot-9), all capable of crashing the glass for a rebound.
In terms of Washington (6-foot-10), his agility and lateral quickness should improve with a big year ahead, so I'll hold off on making him a part of that list for now. But the Tar Heels will be undersized against a lot of opponents and they'll need to keep working at that end every game.
1. Can Hubert Davis continue the defensive success from last season?
The 2023-24 roster made its mark on the defensive end, forcing shot clock violations, turnovers and sustaining UNC's status as a "rebounding school."
From December to January, Carolina was on an electric 10-game winning streak that saw them hold all of their opponents to 70 points or fewer. This run featured teams like Clemson and NC State, eventual Elite 8 participants, and then-ranked No. 7 Oklahoma.
It's going to take a lot, but key pieces like Seth Trimble, who's been a defensive staple during his time in Chapel Hill, and the new guy, (Drake) Powell, can establish a presence on the other end of the floor.
Hubert Davis will have a much more modern-day play style that can capitalize in space — it's similar to the first three seasons of his coaching career but much more enhanced.
In terms of defense, as long as he and the staff continue preaching the same message that was said in the locker room from this past campaign then there shouldn't be any doubt that success can be achieved twice.