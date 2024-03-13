3 Denver Broncos who could still follow Russell Wilson to Steelers
Russell Wilson agreed to a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to the legal tampering period, but these Broncos are still available to follow him.
By Mark Powell
There won't be much familiarity in Pittsburgh for Russell Wilson, who signed a one-year contract with the Steelers earlier this week. Wilson will primarily be paid by his former employer, the Denver Broncos, which owe him $38 million next season despite the fact he's on a different team.
Wilson will compete with incumbent starter and former first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who has struggled in his one-plus year as a starting quarterback. The hope in Pittsburgh is one of two outcomes -- either Wilson embodies his old self and leads the Steelers back to the postseason, or Pickett beats out Wilson in training camp and becomes the young quarterback Pittsburgh desperately needs. Either outcome is acceptable.
The Steelers have been active after signing Wilson, bringing in linebacker Patrick Queen on a three-year deal and trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. However, Pittsburgh could add some of Wilson's old Broncos friends if it makes sense to the front office.
3. Steelers could sign former Broncos tackle Cameron Fleming
At this point in his career, Cameron Fleming is no more than a backup tackle who provides offensive line depth. Thankfully for him, the Steelers need exactly that. Fleming has performed admirably the bast three years in Denver, starting 19 games when called upon, including 15 games in 2022. Last season, Fleming played in just five contests.
If there's one thing last season exposed about Pittsburgh's offensive line, it was the lack of depth options they have available. Dan Moore Jr. is not an acceptable left tackle to begin with, but the options are even more bleak behind him. Broderick Jones, while talented, is already playing out of position at right tackle. Dylan Cook doesn't offer much confidence should Jones go down for any reason.
Fleming has stepped in before during big moments, including for the Dallas Cowboys when Tyron Smith went down in 2018. He has recent starting experience in Denver, and has played in front office the Steelers new quarterback in Wilson. It's a match.