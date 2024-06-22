3 increasingly bold moves Lakers can make to cause chaos at the NBA Draft
The Los Angeles Lakers are equipped with the No. 17 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Given the Lakers' current situation — LeBron and AD aging, with a flimsy supporting cast around them — one might expect the Lakers to trade out. But, according Yahoo's Jake Fischer, Los Angeles could trade up. Things might get weird as the Lakers try to build out J.J. Redick's roster.
If the Lakers stay put, there should be several appealing options available — including, potentially, a handful of top-five prospects tumbling down draft boards. The same goes in a potential trade-up scenario, as the Lakers could get aggressive on the youth front for once. It's good to have cost-controlled, upside-laden players on the roster. That is especially true as the new CBA begins to penalize heavy-spenders.
Or, if the Lakers trade out, countless potentialities exist there as well. Los Angeles would presumably target a useful role player, but the No. 17 pick can also be part of a larger trade package. We know the Lakers want a third star. Paul George, Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray. The list goes on.
Here are three specific moves that would alter the chemistry of NBA Draft night.
3. Lakers move into top 10 to draft Devin Carter
The Lakers have documented interest in Providence guard Devin Carter, who could come off the board as high as No. 8 to the San Antonio Spurs. The Memphis Grizzlies at No. 9 also loom as a serious threat to nab Carter, whose father is an assistant coach on Taylor Jenkins' staff. So, if Los Angeles really wants at the 22-year-old defensive wunderkind, it will almost definitely require a trade.
That brings up a natural question of 'how much do the Lakers have to trade up with?' Rob Pelinka could use one of his two available future first-round picks, but that is valuable trade ammo to waste on a weak draft. Los Angeles needs to preserve its future beyond LeBron, for one, and those picks are sure to be more useful in future trade negotiations. If Los Angeles wants a third star or another elite role player (in addition to Carter), those picks need to survive the night untouched.
So, Los Angeles would need to offer an appealing package of second-round picks and proper, rotation-level talent. Rui Hachimura stands out as valuable trade bait on a $17 million contract, but he's important to the Lakers' second unit. Austin Reaves is off the table.
Odds are, Pelinka would turn to last year's No. 17 pick — Jalen Hood-Schifino — and other young fringe pieces, such as Max Christie. We all expect Bronny James to come off the board to L.A. with the No. 55 pick next Thursday, but Los Angeles might need to sacrifice their chance to Bronny to land Carter. A lot is on the table here.
As long as the Lakers don't go overboard, Carter is very obviously a winning player. His elite defensive playmaking, bankable spot-up shooting, and connective playmaking would fit right into the Lakers' second unit.
2. Lakers can trade No. 17 pick and stuff for Dejounte Murray
The Lakers ought to call the Atlanta Hawks about Dejounte Murray. It sure sounds like Atlanta is going to trade one of its guards this summer. Barring a trade with the Spurs to return Atlanta's future draft capital to its original owner, the Hawks can't really afford a proper "rebuild." Next year's pick belongs to San Antonio, so there's no benefit to bottoming out.
That's why it's so difficult to imagine a Trae Young trade. Atlanta can justify swapping Dejounte Murray out for depth, draft picks, and a superior fit. Trading Young feels like bowing out of the postseason race and pivoting toward the future (unless, again, Young is dealt to San Antonio for the Hawks' picks). The Lakers clearly want a point guard, especially with D'Angelo Russell on the verge of free agency. Murray addresses that need.
I am less convinced of Murray as the "missing piece" than others, but he's still a talented two-way guard who suffered from a rotten fit in Atlanta. When he's optimized as a primary ball-handler, Murray is a prolific slasher with excellent court vision and an unselfish disposition. He strayed into the realm of shot-chucking at times with Atlanta, but Murray enjoys setting up teammates. He was near the top of the league in assists per game during his last Spurs season.
The Lakers wouldn't hand the entire offense over to Murray — LeBron is still due for ball-handling reps — but J.J. Redick is known to want James more off-ball next season. Letting the Murray-AD two-man game flourish could be Los Angeles' bridge to the future. Hopefully, playing for a winner that better utilizes him on offense also improves Murray's defensive effort. He went from an All-Defense candidate in San Antonio to a regular liability in Atlanta. He still has all the tools. It's a matter of effort.
Los Angeles would need to mount a proper offer for the 27-year-old All-Star, of course. It will take more than the No. 17 pick to land Murray on a team-friendly contract. Hachimura and Reaves are bound to be part of the conversation, as well as D'Angelo Russell if he opts in. Los Angeles probably has to part with a future pick or two, especially if Reaves isn't involved as the centerpiece.
1. Lakers can trade No. 17 pick and stuff for Paul George
Let's get wild.
Paul George has until June 29 to decide on his player option for next season. The latest scuttlebutt in league circles suggests that, rather than leaving as a free agent, George could opt in and demand a trade. That would force the Los Angeles Clippers' hand a bit, with George presumably operating as a vocal malcontent on an expiring contract. It's the same strategy James Harden used to force his way to LA last season when the 76ers wouldn't offer him a suitable contract.
If George decides to burn bridges and force his way out, a whole new group of contenders enter the mix. Right now, only the Sixers and Magic actually have enough cap space to sign George outright. If he's a trade candidate, however, teams can match salaries and burn future picks to add the 35-year-old.
It's exceedingly difficult to envision the Clippers shipping George to a cross-town rival, but leverage is limited in this scenario. George loves Los Angeles — he's from there, and his family still lives there — and he could desire a change of scenery without, you know, actually changing his scenery. The Lakers would surely value George's fit as the third banana, even with concerns about age, longevity, and his next contract.
If George opts in this week, the Lakers can theoretically swing this deal on draft night. By packaging the No. 17 pick with Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and future picks, Los Angeles could get enough going in the Clippers' direction to land the offseason's most coveted available superstar (aside from the Lakers' own LeBron James).
Trading for PG surely helps ensure LeBron's return. It also gives J.J. Redick an actual winning hand entering his first season as a head coach. The Lakers might struggle to flesh out the roster around LeBron, AD, and George, but there's something to be said for such overwhelming star power.