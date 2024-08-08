3 landing spots Brandon Aiyuk should prefer over Steelers
The San Francisco 49ers-Brandon Aiyuk saga appears to be reaching its boiling point. After months of stalled contract talks, the Niners have concrete offers on the table from multiple teams. There is a war of leverage taking place, with Aiyuk in control of his contract demands, and San Francisco in control of its trade negotiations.
In order for a trade to occur, two things must happen. Aiyuk needs to agree to terms on a long-term extension with the acquiring team, and the 49ers need to accept the return package.
Short of a no-trade clause, Aiyuk has about as much power as an individual can have in these circumstances. That is why Aiyuk's reported preference is so essential. While the original report stated that San Francisco had offers on the table from the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns, Aiyuk doesn't appear particularly interested in those teams. He is, however, extremely intrigued by the possibility of suiting up for Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo went as far as to call Pittsburgh Aiyuk's "preferred destination."
That is a nice thought. It's probably where Aiyuk ends up, barring a last-minute changing of the wind. ESPN's Adam Schefter expects this to drag on a while longer, but the Steelers need Aiyuk in the worst way and he's clearly fond of the organization.
As for where Aiyuk should want to go... Pittsburgh isn't the best spot. Arthur Smith was notorious for spreading touches too thin in Atlanta. He's going to get everybody in the offense involved, often at the expense of his stars. Plus, Aiyuk can do so much better than Justin Fields or Russell Wilson. Let's be honest.
Here are a few destinations that make all the sense in the world for Aiyuk individually.
3. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have been connected to Aiyuk once or twice, but only in the realm of hypothetical. After dishing out $180 million to Kirk Cousins, Atlanta probably isn't in the market for another $30 million annual salary. The Vikings' need to pay Justin Jefferson played a part in driving Cousins away from Minnesota. Similar budget constraints could prevent the Falcons from poking around the Aiyuk market.
Still, if Aiyuk is serious about maximizing his own personal opportunity, he should be lobbying the Falcons. Call up Kirk. Tamper a bit. The fit is exceptional. Zac Robinson comes over from the Los Angeles Rams, ideally channeling Sean McVay's WR-friendly offense for a Falcons team flush with talent on the offensive end.
In addition to a rock-solid offensive line, Atlanta has breakthrough candidates at every major skill position. Drake London with a real QB? Kyle Pitts with a real QB? Bijan Robinson with a coach who actually looks to maximize his diverse skill set? What a thought. Aiyuk would cement the Falcons' pass-catching corps as one of the NFL's best, giving Cousins an explosive vertical threat who is comfortable lining up all over the formation and running an expansive route tree.
Aiyuk's jitterbug speed offers a nice change of pace compared to the rugged physicality of Drake London. Atlanta's 1-2 receiving punch, with Pitts offering his own big-play ability out of the tight end slot, would put constant stress on opposing defenses.
The Falcons aren't going to pull this off, but if we focus solely on fit (within reason), Atlanta is arguably the best destination Aiyuk could hope for.
2. Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers are desperately short on WR talent after losing both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this summer. Why did LA let its top weapons walk? Contract stuff. If the Chargers aren't going to extend their uber-talented incumbents, the odds of a blockbuster trade for the soon-to-be pricey Brandon Aiyuk are exceedingly slim.
And yet, can the Chargers really justify starting the season with a WR room of Joshua Palmer, Ladd McConkey, and DJ Clark? Those are all... fine options. McConkey has major upside, but he's a skinny slot receiver and a rookie. He's not the big-play weapon Justin Herbet needs or deserves. Los Angeles has a top-five quarterback in a league where success often boils down to the best arms on the biggest stages.
It is beyond negligent to begin the season with one hand tied behind Herbert's back. The Chargers have experienced enough trouble building up an offensive identity with two excellent wideouts. Jim Harbaugh should help tighten the screws on a Chargers team that was in danger of spiraling out under its previous regime. Without the necessary talent around Herbert, though, it's difficult to imagine LA making real noise in the AFC.
Aiyuk would completely revamp the Chargers' outlook. Suddenly Palmer and McConkey are excellent secondary options, rather than the lifeblood of LA's scheme. Aiyuk averaged 17.9 yards per catch last season. He reels off chunk gains on the regular, equally comfortable taking the lid off the defense vertically or charging through traffic in the middle of the field. He would go from a solid QB in a great system in San Francisco, to playing alongside one of the best pure throwers in the sport with LA. Harbaugh has a great track record, too.
Staying on the west coast, in sunny LA, is just one more benefit.
1. Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers recently signed Jordan Love to the biggest contract in NFL history. That could dissuade the front office from another major long-term investment, at least until we're sure the Love contract wasn't a mistake. On the other hand, adding Aiyuk could help ensure that Love meets (or exceeds) expectations. The better his weapons, the better Love will perform.
Green Bay made it to the second round of the NFC playoffs in 2023, Love's first campaign as the full-time starter. He outdueled Dak Prescott in prime time, in the postseason. Then, the Packers gave San Francisco an honest scare before the NFC title game. The 49ers prevailed, of course, but Aiyuk witnessed Green Bay's vitality and dynamism first hand. Love's rapid improvement last season is a major positive indicator. He's not perfect — there are still rough edges to smooth out — but Love's decision-making evolved with each passing week, as did the young team in Love's orbit.
This is just the beginning of what should be a long, successful run for the Packers. Aiyuk would essentially get in on the ground floor, joining a talented and inexperienced WR room to supply the upstart Love with a proven top-shelf receiver. As Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and others progress, Green Bay could quickly end up with one of the most potent pass-catching collectives in the sport.
In terms of competitive upside and sustainability, the Packers are probably Aiyuk's best bet. Green Bay hasn't overspent on other offensive players yet (aside from Love), and there's a long runway for success next to a Pro Bowl quarterback. Herbert is exceptional, but the Chargers' supporting cast pales in comparison to Green Bay. The Falcons have the supporting cast, but Cousins is approaching the retirement zone after rupturing his Achilles. There's much less certainty about what happens two, three years from now, no matter how strong your confidence in Michael Penix Jr.
There's no indication that Green Bay is angling for Aiyuk, but there's still time for the Packers to mount a serious offer. It would benefit all parties involved.