3 NY Jets who deserve most blame after fifth straight loss
A disappointing season for the New York Jets continues as they lose their fifth consecutive game to the Atlanta Falcons.
By James Nolan
The New York Jets have just lost their fifth straight game after losing a heartbreaker to the Atlanta Falcons. It’s been the same thing all season, the defense played their hearts out, while the offense failed to put points on the board.
New York’s defense gave the offense multiple opportunities to score, as the Falcons punted a total of nine times. The Jets only managed to score eight points, and two of them came from the defense forcing a safety.
After Aaron Rodgers returned to practice, it gave Jets fans hopes of the team sneaking into the playoffs. They needed to win out though, and the offense failed yet again. Now at 4-8, it wouldn’t make sense for the four-time MVP to risk re-injuring his Achilles in meaningless football games.
The coaching staff has been atrocious. It’s been a season filled with penalties. New York’s offensive line is depleted, which is why they’re one of the worst units in the league. Rodgers could benefit from taking the full season off and coming back with an improved coaching staff and more protection.
Who’s to blame for the Jets five-game losing streak?
3. Robert Saleh
The head coach of the Jets deserves the most blame during the losing streak. Since the bye week, New York hasn’t found a way to put together a win. Mainly due to the constant penalties committed by the Jets, along with their inability to score points.
As great as Saleh’s defense is, the offense is one of the worst units in the history of the game. They are last in third-down conversions, 31st in total yards, and 30th in points scored.
Saleh is now 15-31 in three seasons as Head Coach. He is on pace to record his third losing season, missing out on the playoffs yet again.
If this was a one-year problem for Saleh, it would be one thing. The Jets have reoccurring issues though under him. Last season his team was in a similar scenario, as they were 6-3 headed into their bye week. They recorded one win during their last eight games.
A lot of the blame can easily be put on Zach Wilson, but it was Saleh who’s been his Head Coach for his short career. Even when Wilson was benched, the Jets offense hasn’t looked great with his replacements.
Is his defense great? Yes, undoubtedly. They’ve allowed less than 20 points six times this season, and they’ve lost half of those games. The offense is also the responsibility of the head coach, and they’re consistently the reason they lose.
Saleh probably will get another opportunity next season, but it’s likely only because of Rodgers. The results have not been there for the Jets Head Coach. Saleh has a strong relationship with the four-time MVP. But if New York can’t find any success the rest of the season, it’s going to be hard to see him return for a fourth season.