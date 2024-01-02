3 reasons Michigan was able to beat Alabama in OT for first CFP win
The Michigan Wolverines were finally able to break their College Football Playoff drought on New Year's Day, beating the vaunted Alabama Crimson Tide, 27-20, in the Rose Bowl Game CFP semifinal.
Michigan overcame some shaky special teams in this game, including a pair of muffed punts -- one of which nearly resulted in a game-ending safety -- along with a missed extra point that would've given Jim Harbaugh's team the victory in regulation had it been made earlier in the contest.
But for the first time in the College Football Playoff era, Harbaugh's Michigan team will play for a national championship. Before we head to Houston, however, let's take a look at why the Wolverines were able to pick up this monumental victory.
3. J.J. McCarthy's steady QB play
While the stats show J.J. McCarthy throwing for 221 yards and three touchdowns, the QB's most crucial impact on the game was that he was able to keep the Wolverines on track. Michigan endured some extremely shaky special teams play that allowed Alabama to take advantage on the scoreboard.
McCarthy didn't make many (or even any) throws that will end up on his NFL Draft highlight reel, but he consistently kept this team on schedule. Michigan's playmakers were able to take advantage of this which led to great success for the offense, which doesn't happen without the steady hand of the signal-caller.
2. Roman Wilson's playmaking
Roman Wilson acted like a top slot wide receiver in this matchup as he was able to find space and run routes exceptionally well, which thus allowed McCarthy to find him for chunk plays.
The wide receiver ended up with four receptions for 73 yards. He also reeled in the game-tying catch-and-run score near the end of regulation. While McCarthy played well in this matchup, he benefited a lot from having Wilson in the passing game.
1. Blake Corum rushing attack
The stats might say that McCarthy led the way for the Wolverines but the entire offense for Michigan was based on Blake Corum. Considering the moment and the eventual victory, Corum played one of the best games in his career. While he only ended up rushing for 83 yards on 19 carries, the entire Crimson Tide defense was locked in on the senior.
Corum delivered in one big moment after another, tallying a receiving touchdown and then a 17-yard rushing score in overtime, which proved to be the game-winner. For as good as McCarthy and the passing game can be, Michigan's offense still runs through their star running back. And if the Wolverines are going to win a national championship, he'll need to continue being that driving force for Sherrone Moore's unit.