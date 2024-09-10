4 Mets who deserves extensions this winter thanks to September Wild Card chase
No team has been hotter than the New York Mets. Not only have they won 10 of their last 11 games, but their 55-32 record since June 1 is tied for the best in the majors. The Mets entered the month of June with a record of 24-33, playing some brutal baseball, but have since turned their season around in a huge way and now are in sole possession of the third Wild Card spot.
It'll take some great baseball against strong competition for the Mets to make it to the playoffs, but the fact that they even have a chance considering where they started and the injuries they've dealt with in a year they weren't even supposed to be in this position is amazing.
The Mets are playing as well as they are in large part because of Francisco Lindor, a player under contract for another seven seasons after this one, but several others who deserve extensions have helped lead this team where nobody expected they could go.
4) Jose Iglesias, UTIL
The Mets promoted Jose Iglesias on May 31, replacing the struggling Brett Baty on their active roster. It was easy to not expect much from the 34-year-old who (somehow) didn't play a single major league game last season, but he has been their saving grace ever since he stepped foot onto the field.
Iglesias has been an unbelievable addition, slashing .316/.369/.439 with three home runs and 23 RBI in 67 games. He has performed at a ridiculously high level in the clutch, and has been his usual great self in the field.
Of course, the story with Iglesias has more to do with what he's done off the field than on it. His song OMG has taken the entire team and New York City by storm. He performed the song after a win at Citi Field, and the Mets play the song after they hit home runs.
The Mets should not bring Iglesias back in 2025 to start, but if he's open to staying as a part-time player in a similar role to the one he was in this season before Jeff McNeil's season-ending injury, New York should jump at the opportunity. The vibes he has brought are simply too good to let go away. Can you imagine OMG playing elsewhere? Can't happen.
3) Mark Vientos, 3B
Iglesias' presence on and off the field has provided a major boost to this team, but what Mark Vientos has been able to do on the field has arguably been even crazier. Vientos really only got a chance to play because Baty struggled so mightily, and it's safe to say he has run with his first chance at consistent playing time in the majors.
The 24-year-old is slashing .281/.339/.548 with 24 home runs and 62 RBI, hitting second and third most games down the stretch. Despite only playing in 94 games thus far, Vientos' numbers are so good to the point where he has a shot at taking home a Silver Slugger.
His defense is far from perfect, and he strikes out a good amount, but Vientos has shown enough for the Mets, at least for now, to think of him as a key building block for the future, whether it's at the hot corner, across the diamond, or as the DH.
The Mets don't have to extend him now, but if they believe he'll continue to hit like this, locking him in long-term now can allow them to buy out a couple of years of his free agency and get him for much cheaper than they would by letting him add more great years onto his resume. It takes two to tango, but if Vientos is interested in some security, the Mets can take a page out of Alex Anthopoulos' playbook and lock him in.
2) Luis Severino, SP
The Mets have been without their ace, Kodai Senga, for all but one start this season, yet they're 13th in the majors with a 4.01 starting pitching ERA. Their rotation is far from elite, but has statistically been right around if not a little above league average for a large part because of Luis Severino.
Severino spent eight oft-injured seasons across town with the New York Yankees where he displayed some great potential but hadn't made more than 19 starts in any of his previous five seasons before signing with the Mets. With the Mets, he's made 28 starts so far, posting a 3.74 ERA in 166 innings of work.
The right-hander has been the workhorse that the Mets have needed in the worst way. He's gone at least five innings in all but two starts, finishing six frames in 16 of his 28 appearances. He's not an ace, but Severino has proven he can be a reliable mid-rotation arm who will give your team a chance to win just about every time out.
Despite reaching innings numbers he hasn't seen since 2018, Severino has only gotten better down the stretch, posting a 1.95 ERA in his last five starts, allowing one earned run or fewer in four of the five. It'll depend on asking price, but Severino has certainly earned a longer stay in Flushing.
1) Sean Manaea, SP
Severino has been an awesome addition, but Sean Manaea has been even better. Somehow, David Stearns signed both of them to cheap free agent deals this past offseason.
Manaea only made 10 starts last season, spending most of the year in the bullpen for the San Francisco Giants because of his struggles. He has started all 28 of his appearances this season yet has a 3.43 ERA in 157.1 innings of work. He struggled to get deep into games early in the season as he had trouble throwing strikes, but has kicked things into gear as the season has progressed and has carried this rotation down the stretch.
The southpaw has a 3.00 ERA since the start of July, leading the majors with 81 innings pitched in that span and ranking sixth with 87 strikeouts. He has gone at least six innings in all but two starts since July 1 and he has three separate starts in that span in which he has completed seven shutout innings with nine or more strikeouts. The fact that the Mets have won each of his last five starts and are 20-8 overall when he takes the ball can't be overlooked either.
Manaea will almost certainly opt out of his contract after the season, but that doesn't mean he can't return. The Mets should strongly consider bringing him back based on how he has pitched for much of the year, and especially lately. They would not be close to this position, especially without Senga, without him.