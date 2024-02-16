4 Zion Williamson trade destinations if Pelicans implode
If the New Orleans Pelicans decide to trade Zion Williamson, these teams should take a strong interest.
The New Orleans Pelicans are 33-22, which places sixth in the competitive Western Conference. So far, there's not too much to complain about. Zion Williamson has been relatively healthy to date (44 of 55 possible games played), while Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and the supporting cast continue to produce at a high level.
Zion has struggled to operate at his standard level, but he's still one of the most dominant offensive forces in the sport. His strength and explosiveness attacking the rim are unmatched. When optimized as the Pelicans' de facto point guard, Williamson is a consistent source of advantage creation. He can collapse the defense on a whim and generate opportunities — both for himself and for teammates — off of that.
For the season, Williamson is averaging 22.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on .585/.364/.684 splits in 30.5 minutes. Concerns about durability persist, and Williamson has not been the most consistent defender at his position. But, the Pelicans are lucky to have him in the lineup every night. That's why the latest report from Howard Beck of The Ringer is so shocking.
According to one executive who spoke with Beck, there's a belief that New Orleans will have to choose between Williamson and Brandon Ingram in the offseason. While the on-court product hardly suggests such a change is necessary, the Pelicans' concern about Williamson's dedication and competitive motor is an open secret.
So, if the Pelicans stumble down the stretch, there's a strong chance Zion is actually moved in what is shaping up to be a hectic and unpredictable summer. That being said, here are the teams that should be circling Williamson like vultures.
4. Jazz could take the next step with Zion Williamson trade
The Utah Jazz are basically sitting on Erebor after the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert trades. Few teams can exceed Utah's trade ammo, and the Pelicans are one of them. So, the Jazz are in a favorable positions when it comes to star-hunting. The drawback, of course, is market size. Salt Lake City is not a destination, but Zion is under contract through the 2027-28 season. The Jazz won't have to worry about him bolting.
Utah once again took a deliberate step back at the trade deadline, somehow turning Kelly Olynyk into a first-round pick from the Raptors and dealing fan favorite Simone Fontecchio to the Pistons. That said, Utah is prepared to ascend the Western Conference ranks quickly. Will Hardy is one of the brightest coaches in the game. Lauri Markkanen is a true perennial All-Star, while Walker Kessler is already a top-five rim protector. The backcourt is loaded with promising talent. Keyonte George will take a step forward eventually. Collin Sexton is in the middle of his breakthrough.
What makes Utah a particularly perfect fit for Zion is twofold. First, the Markkanen factor. He's the perfect Zion co-star — an elite off-ball scorer and versatile wing defender who can bend defenses with his 3-point shot. Second, Will Hardy's offense is entirely predicated on motion and ball movement. Utah doesn't run everything through a traditional point guard. There's room aplenty for Zion to step into a primary ball-handling role while Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and Utah's wing apparatus orbit around him.
The Jazz are a Danny Ainge team. This rebuild is only momentary. Few teams are better prepared to strike while the iron is hot and land an impact player. It's not the obvious fit — Zion has long felt destined for the bright lights of New York City or Los Angeles — but it's one of the better fits. Zion would put Utah firmly on the map.