49ers reportedly set vague trade price for Brandon Aiyuk
The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly looking for an offer they can't refuse to trade willingly trade away wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk
By Scott Rogust
The San Francisco 49ers fell short of winning a Super Bowl this past season, losing 25-22 to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime. This offseason, the 49ers have been the talk of the NFL, mostly due in part to rumors surrounding potential trades of their top wide receivers -- Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. Aiyuk had been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time, dating back to last offseason. Aiyuk is due for a new contract, as he is set to hit free agency after the upcoming 2024 campaign.
Various teams have been linked to Aiyuk this offseason, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, and Jacksonville Jaguars. Not to mention, Aiyuk was reportedly floated as part of a package for the 49ers to trade up the board in the first round of the NFL Draft. But what exactly are the 49ers looking for in return for Aiyuk?
According to ESPN's Nick Wagoner, the 49ers are open to trading Aiyuk but for an offer "too good to refuse."
"Teams have inquired about Aiyuk's availability as far back as March 2023," writes Wagoner. "The Niners rebuffed those overtures then, and when the subject was mentioned this year, they would have considered trading him only if they got an offer that was too good to refuse."
A rather vague offer, which can essentially be called a "godfather offer." But Wagoner dropped some interesting information.
Wagoner writes that the 49ers were only open to dealing Aiyuk if it put them in position to select the three top wide receiver prospects in the class -- Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze. Each prospect went to the Arizona Cardinals (No. 4), New York Giants (No. 6) and Chicago Bears (No. 9), respectively. Wagoner says that when San Francisco lost out "no trade materialized and all eyes turned to Samuel."
Ultimately, neither receiver was dealt and Wagoner says that a trade only would have happened if they were essentially blown away by an offer. In fact, general manager John Lynch said after Night 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft that they didn't field any offers for the two receivers and that he was happy to have them on the team.
That doesn't mean that Aiyuk isn't off the market. But a tam that makes a call to the 49ers needs to make a huge offer to consider it.