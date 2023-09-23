Who are the best former EuroLeague players in the NBA?
Plenty of former EuroLeague players now reside in the NBA. Some are role players, and some are stars, but who are the best? Here's our top 5 former EuroLeague players in the NBA.
2. Bogdan Bogdanovic, from Fenerbahce to the Sacramento Kings. Now with the Atlanta Hawks
Their names are practically inseparable and they were equally difficult to rank in this list. Bogdan and Bojan Bogdanovic generally have a lot in common. They’re both lights-out shooters, played for Fenerbahce before coming to the NBA, and often get confused for one another. Okay, those are mainly basketball traits but still, they are similar on-court players.
Bogdan gets the nod here because he did win a EuroLeague championship before coming over, and he also has more skills as a creator. Whether it be for himself in isolation or for others in pick-and-roll, Bogdan is much more comfortable on the ball than Bojan is. Bojan still has more to his game than shooting, he’s good at attacking closeouts and making the right reads off of that and can even play in the post a little bit but Bogdan’s skillset is more desirable in today’s NBA.
The Atlanta Hawks are looking to either shed salary or acquire another star to pair with Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, and Bogdan can officially be traded. His skill set and contract could move in either of these trades for the Hawks, so it’d be somewhat surprising if he was still in Atlanta by the end of this season. Several teams should pursue the Serbian guard, and we outlined some of those a short while back.