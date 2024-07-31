5 MLB stars who survived the MLB trade deadline but will be dealt this winter
The MLB trade deadline was as hectic as ever, with several noteworthy names changing teams prior to the 6:00 p.m. ET buzzer on July 30. There was no shortage of shock and suspense. After months of incessant rumors, Garrett Crochet remains imprisoned with the chronically bad Chicago White Sox. Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs made an unexpected all-in move, acquiring Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays at a steep price.
As always, the trade deadline is no more than a date, a moment in time. Nothing is finalized. One can survive the battle but not the war. As such, a player may survive the trade deadline, only to get dealt a few months later in the offseason. This is a momentary pause for MLB trade season. That's all.
This winter promises plenty of high drama, as Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, and Corbin Burnes highlight a loaded free agent class. But, there should be equally consequential trades made. It's hard for teams to determine their path to contention at the midway point of a live season. There is a bit more finality once the season concludes. If a team falls short of expectations in the months to come — or, conversely, if a team exceeds expectations — that could spark a change in front office approach.
Let's touch on five MLB stars who appear especially vulnerable to trade rumors this upcoming winter, even after surviving the trade deadline.
5. Jesus Luzardo, Miami Marlins
If there is any consolation to be found for the Miami Marlins fanbase this season, it boils down to 'hey, at least we aren't the White Sox.' After an unexpected postseason appearance in 2023, the Marlins parted ways with GM Kim Ng for the dumbest possible reason. Karma's a you know what, and clearly the Marlins did not make the best decision for their front office.
Skip Schumaker is a free agent at season's end, so the Marlins are about to lose their manager. Moreover, those who weren't dealt at the trade deadline (Tanner Scott, A.J. Puk, Josh Bell, Jazz Chisholm, etc.) are going to come up in trade rumors. Miami absolutely loaded up on quality prospects, so Peter Bendix and the front office deserve some credit. Alas, that strategy of prospect collecting will continue into the winter, as Miami is far removed from contention.
The obvious Marlins trade bait moving forward is top ace Jesus Luzardo. The 26-year-old only avoided the trade deadline by winding up on the injured list with a forearm injury. This hasn't been Luzardo's best season in between multiple injuries — 5.00 ERA and 1.24 WHIP through 12 starts — but when he's healthy, he's a proper top-line starter with high-90s heat and a dangerous slider.
Last season, at full strength, Luzardo banked 32 starts and registered 208 strikeouts through 178.2 innings. He finished with a strikeout rate, whiff rate, and average fastball velocity all in the 82nd percentile or above. Still young, with two years of team control left over his contract, Luzardo figures to be a hot commodity for contenders. Miami will get another chance to cash out.
4. Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays
Bo Bichette reportedly told friends he would welcome a trade before the deadline. Well, the Toronto Blue Jays didn't trade Bichette, nor his star teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr., opting to give it one last shot in 2025. With GM Ross Atkins on the hot seat (as well as manager John Schneider), however, plans could change quickly. More importantly, those laying the plans could change.
Bichette and Guerrero both come off the books at the end of next season. Guerrero has expressed his desire to remain in Toronto long term and there appears to be tangible momentum toward a new contract. That is very much not the case for Bichette, who is plainly discontent amid his worst individual season to date (not to mention the Jays' collective failures).
It's never wise to trade stars at their lowest point, but Toronto dug its grave. Not dealing Bichette with more than a year left on his contract was probably a mistake, but that wouldn't excuse letting his deal expire, then receiving nothing when he leaves as a free agent. The Blue Jays — whomever is making decisions in a few months — will need to read the room and accept defeat.
Bichette is still going to net a lofty prospect haul in any trade. He's 26 with multiple All-Stars on his resumé. He led the American League in total hits twice, in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022. His bat-to-ball skills, athleticism, and solid defense at shortstop are all major selling points. There is risk when acquiring an expiring contract, but Bichette should drum up a market pretty quickly.
3. Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox
The Chicago White Sox approached the deadline as the hottest team in trade rumors. While several trades involving the White Sox did occur, including a stunning three-teamer that sent Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham to St. Louis, the White Sox didn't actually trade their most coveted assets. Luis Robert Jr., a 25-year-old with an All-Star, Gold Glove, and Silver Slugger on his resumé, apparently never mustered a market.
That's difficult to comprehend. It has been a challenging individual campaign for Robert, who dealt with a hip injury in the early going. He's batting .222 with a .743 OPS — fine, but nothing to write home about, and certainly not indicative of major star power. We can project forward, though, and context is available to every front office. Robert hit 38 home runs last season with a .857 OPS. He finished 12th in AL MVP voting. He was 24.
Anybody with that level of production in the tank before his 25th birthday deserves some leeway in evaluations. Robert has game-changing potential on the offensive end and he plays a critical defensive position in center field. Of course there is interest, and one has to believe it crops up more prominently in the offseason, when teams have time to evaluate options and do their homework.
Robert still has 12 home runs, 25 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases through 55 appearances this season. He's an absurd athlete and he's under contract through 2027, with club options for $20 million a piece in the final two years. That is a suitable price for such a young offensive stud, and the White Sox — currently in the middle of a historic losing streak — probably aren't looking to next season as a chance to compete for the World Series.
2. Garrett Crochet, Chicago White Sox
Another White Sox cornerstone left untouched through the trade deadline. It sure feels like a matter of when, not if Garrett Crochet is traded. He has the look of a long-term building block — 25, All-Star, incredible stuff on the mound — but the hard-throwing lefty put the front office through hell and high water ahead of Tuesday's deadline, telling prospective buyers that he won't pitch in the playoffs without a new contract.
It successfully (?) kept him in Chicago, but it did not successfully land Crochet a new contract. It also made his relationship with the front office a bit more turbulent than it was a week ago. Crochet presumably still wants a new deal and he's still a valued commodity. Teams will value an extra few months of intel before making a definitive decision on the talented southpaw.
Crochet has already doubled his career high for innings pitched this season. If he finishes the campaign strong and staves off injury, that should reassure trepidatious front offices. If he doesn't, well, that complicates things. But, the White Sox are going to sell high on Crochet before he gets too much opportunity to spoil his perceived value. The front office clearly tried to move him, but their price wasn't met. In the offseason, it should be easier for two sides to agree on mutually beneficial terms.
All the drama aside, Crochet has the chance to anchor a postseason-level staff for years to come. His overpowering fastball and back-breaking cutter tend to leave batters dazed and confused. Crochet leads the AL in strikeouts with 160 through 114.1 innings. He is perhaps the single most intimidating ace in the league right now. There will be a team itching to add that to its roster next season.
1. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
Let's delve into the realm of hypothetical. The previous four names are more or less guaranteed to end up in offseason trade talks unless Bichette inks an unexpected contract extension. Mike Trout has been steadfastly retained by the Los Angeles Angels since his arrival. He is still, when healthy, among the very best players in baseball. The 'when healthy' qualifier is becoming increasingly hard to ignore in the Trout conversation, however, and the Angels are possibly the most directionless team in baseball.
At least the White Sox pretty much knew they'd be bad. Maybe not this bad, but we didn't expect to see Chicago in the playoffs this season. The A's? We know what is going on there. The Angels wanted to build out a contender after losing Shohei Ohtani and made free agent pursuits with that goal in mind. Alas, after missing the playoffs for six straight years with Ohtani and Trout (a truly incredible stat), the Angels are once again bad. This time without the greatest player of a generation. Shocking, I know.
Trout has to get tired of this eventually, right? He has brushed off trade rumors in the past, but Trout also left the door open for future dissatisfaction to change his stance. The Angels need to smash the reset button. Trout, at 32, is past due for his postseason moment. He needs to go to a contender — preferably a winning team that can survive a couple months each season without Trout in the lineup.
He's a Philadelphia kid. The Yankees, Mets, and Dodgers will always make sense. Trout's contract is a tough pill to swallow at this point — he's due $37.1 million annually through 2030 — but with his talent and pedigree, there ought to be an ambitious, big-market contender willing to take the plunge. The Angels can get off of that contract and start earnestly focusing on the future, washing the bad taste of this last decade out of their mouths.
Maybe this is wishful thinking, and plain ignorance in the face of Los Angeles' stubborn commitment to Trout. But, it makes too much sense. A Trout deal should've happened years ago. He has a no-trade clause, so Trout would need to approve of the destination, but we are approaching the point where Trout in an Angels uniform feels futile, and even a little depressing.