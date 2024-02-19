5 NBA All-Stars who will be traded this offseason and where
The NBA All-Star game was an embarrassment, but it could set the stage for an exciting offseason all the same.
1. Might the Lakers actually need to trade LeBron James?
The Golden State Warriors famously tried — and failed — to land LeBron James at the trade deadline. It's clear the Warriors got far enough into the process to speak with Rich Paul and engage LeBron's representation about the possibility. While no deal materialized, we shouldn't take LeBron's subsequent bluffing seriously. Of course he heard about this before the deadline. And no, Draymond Green did not tell the Warriors front office that Jonathan Kuminga is off the table in a LeBron trade. We cannot fall for the Klutch Sports narrative, folks!
LeBron continues to express his loyalty to Los Angeles, but the Lakers' sustained mediocrity is a legitimate concern. He is entering the twilight of his career. Next season will be LeBron's 22nd in the league. If the Lakers' season doesn't turn around and yield an extended playoff run, it's fair to speculate about James' long-term commitment. Especially if another competitive team drafts Bronny James.
There's simply too much smoke. Maybe it's a fog machine and not a raging fire, but it would be foolish not to be at least a little skeptical.
If James does decide to depart the Lakers, the most likely avenue is a sign-and-trade — not free agency. The only contender with projected cap space in LeBron's range is the Philadelphia 76ers. That's a nice thought, but the Warriors feel like a far stronger candidate to woo James. The Phoenix Suns and other West Coast contenders with salary to match also come to mind. Oh, and New York, because it's New York. Maybe we can toss Miami into the mix, too.
The Lakers will do everything in their power financially to keep LeBron, but another quiet trade deadline brings into question how dedicated the front office is to maximizing James' last few years in the league. James won a championship in LA, so we can hardly call it a failed partnership. These last few seasons, however, have been rife with disappointment. We cannot discount the possibility of James being dealt.