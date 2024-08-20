5 under-the-radar NBA free agent signings that will definitely pay off
The NBA offseason has been utterly silent of late. The free agent signings are few and far between, trade talks have died off, and fans are essentially in a holding pattern, waiting for training camp to start in October.
There is still plenty happening below the surface, of course. Don't think for a second that league operations are at a standstill. Every front office is busy mapping out the season ahead, planning various contingencies and scraping the bottom of the barrel for potential competitive advantages.
We don't have too many big-name free agents left — please, for the love of god, somebody sign Markelle Fultz — but of those who have signed, several are not getting the hype they deserve. It's easy to focus on Paul George in Philly, or Isaiah Hartenstein in OKC, but oftentimes, championships are won on the margins. Netting the right role player for a bargain price can mean the difference between a solid season and hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy.
Here are five NBA free agent signings that will be more impactful than their contracts or reputations suggest.
5. Simone Fontecchio, Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons acquired Simone Fontecchio from the Utah Jazz last season in what felt, at the time, like an exceedingly random trade. The Pistons weren't buyers in the traditional sense and Fontecchio does not fit the standard profile of an upside swing at 28 years old. Still, the second-year wing from Italy paid immediate dividends for Detroit.
In 16 appearances (nine starts) for Detroit after the trade deadline, Fontecchio averaged 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on .479/.426/.846 splits in 30.3 minutes. There is a mild roster crunch on the wing for Detroit right now, but Fontecchio should probably start and spend a lot of time next to Cade Cunningham. His shooting is invaluable to a Pistons team desperately lacking in that category.
Detroit has invested virtually all of its recent draft picks in athleticism and playmaking, without paying much mind to 3-point shooting. Ron Holland is a prime example. That was a great pick — he is FanSided's No. 1 prospect — but going B.P.A. (Best Player Available) has its downsides. Between Holland, Ausar Thompson, and Jaden Ivey, there's only so much room for mega-athletic slashers who can't reliably space the floor.
Fontecchio is going to bomb 3s at a high clip and provide useful connective tissue on both ends of the court. He's not a spectacular defender, but at 6-foot-8 and 209 pounds, Fontecchio rebounds well enough and moves his feet in space. Tobias Harris is going to steal the offseason headlines, but Fontecchio should really help the Pistons' development project.
His contract — two years, $16 million — is a complete bargain.
4. Dario Saric, Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets essentially went to Aaron Gordon as their backup center in the playoffs. That works fine enough, but it's a lot of strain on Gordon, and it inherently limits the amount of time he can spend next to Nikola Jokic. Denver's backup center woes have been pronounced during the regular season. Deandre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji just ain't cutting it.
Dario Saric arrives on a modest two-year, $10.6 million contract. The Homie should step into an immediate role behind Jokic, locked into 15-20 minutes per game and adding a new dynamic to bench units. He obviously won't replicate the output of Jokic, but there are useful parallels on the skill front. Saric can space the floor, create in the mid-post area, and operate as a passing hub at the five spot. He will allow Denver to run many of the same actions Jokic does with the first unit.
Saric isn't without flaws — he's not going to protect the rim and his shooting can run hot or cold — but he is far and away the best backup center of Jokic's MVP era. He plays with physicality, is endlessly creative as a passer, and he will quickly win over fans with his crafty post moves and effervescent smile.
A couple forgotten years in Golden State did not do justice to Saric's ability to impact winning. He plugs arguably the biggest hole in the Nuggets' roster.
3. Guerschon Yabusele, Philadelphia 76ers
Guerschon Yabusele opened eyeballs with a dominant performance for the French national team in the Olympics. A 2016 first-round pick turned NBA expat, Yabusele is back on U.S. soil with the Philadelphia 76ers. He is presumably the final summer addition for Daryl Morey, putting a nice bow on a successful Sixers offseason.
The expectation is that Yabusele, who inked a minimum contract, will compete for power forward minutes with K.J. Martin. He addresses the weakest part of the 76ers' depth chart. Philadelphia desperately needs a source of size and physicality next to Joel Embiid. The Sixers have no shortage of 6-foot-7 wings who can shoot and score, but rebounding was a huge issue during the playoffs, and the Sixers were too often the subjects of straight-up bullying from the Knicks.
Yabusele is listed 6-foot-8 and 260 pounds. He brings ample strength and brute force to the 76ers' arsenal. He shot 43.1 percent from 3-point range with Real Madrid last season, averaging a shade under 10 points and nine rebounds in 21.9 minutes. It's fair to wonder how well it all translates after he flamed out of the NBA initially, but Yabusele has clearly improved across the board since moving to Europe.
He was an impactful defender in space at the Olympics, so Yabusele — aptly nicknamed 'The Dancing Bear' — should be able to hold up next to Embiid or Andre Drummond on defense. The Sixers won't lack for quality defenders in his orbit. Yabusele will find ways to contribute with rebounds, spot 3s, and thundering screens. He can pass a little bit and work two-man actions on the perimeter, too.
This is a really strong fit. Don't be shocked if Yabusele finds his second wind and ends up playing a pivotal role for the Sixers.
2. De'Anthony Melton, Golden State Warriors
De'Anthony Melton was out of sight and out of mind for the majority of last season due to various injuries. The 76ers were positively brimming with quality wings after the James Harden trade, so Melton's absence wasn't as deeply felt as you might expect. Now with the Golden State Warriors on a one-year, $12.8 million contract, Melton figures to remind the broader NBA fandom of his two-way talent.
Melton is straight up one of the most impactful defensive guards in the NBA when he's at full capacity. While not an elite on-ball stopper, Melton is a glutton for deflections. He creates havoc with his 6-foot-8 wingspan, breaking up passing lanes, picking pockets, and even supplying the occasional weak-side block. Melton's instincts and activity level as an off-ball defender are next level.
Replacing past-prime Klay Thompson with Melton on the defensive end will have a profoundly positive effect on the Warriors. He's no slouch offensively either. Melton does not have the most robust skill set, but he drilled 39.0 percent of his 3s in his last healthy season. We have seen Melton dabble in backup point guard duties before. It's not a strong suit, but he can put the rock on the floor in an emergency.
In the end, Melton's value will be rooted in the 3-and-D department. He's going to add length and athleticism to a Warriors backcourt in desperate need of both. With Curry, Draymond, and others creating advantages and locating fissures in the defense, Melton's lack of self-creation shouldn't be problematic. He can focus on his strengths and rebuild his value as one of the league's premier role players.
1. Tyus Jones, Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns somehow convinced Tyus Jones to sign a minimum contract. That qualifies as perhaps the biggest surprise of the offseason. Jones should've been in the market for $15 million-plus, at the very least. Maybe north of $20 million. Instead, he turned down more lucrative offers in favor of a contending situation with Phoenix.
Jones is expected to start at point guard next to Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The Suns will need to answer questions about the defense, but credit where it's due — Mat Ishbia and the Suns front office have done everything in their power to sustain and improve Phoenix's competitive odds despite the implementation of a highly restrictive CBA. Not every contender has the gall to stick with it after a first-round sweep. The Suns have the most expensive roster in basketball and ownership isn't balking, which is a rare luxury.
All the talk about Phoenix needing a point guard last season was overblown, but Jones should have a significant impact all the same. He averaged 12.0 points and 7.3 assists on .489/.414/.800 splits for the Washington Wizards last season, operating with absurd efficiency despite the derelict state of the roster around him. Jones' assist-to-turnover ratio (7.35) last season was the highest in recorded NBA history.
He is going to effectively set the table and elevate his teammates. Jones won't score in droves, but he's enough of an off-ball shooter to find his niche in a loaded Suns lineup. Phoenix can toggle between Jones on and off the ball, allowing him to either run the show or simply to provide connective tissue.
Either way, the dude is a total winner and he is going to vastly outperform his contract value.