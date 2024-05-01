A.J. Brown doubles down on future with Eagles after latest comments
Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown quelled any concerns about his long-term status with the franchise with his recent contract extension and latest comments.
By Lior Lampert
After scrubbing his social media of all things Philly ahead of their Super Wildcard Weekend playoff matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past season, there was buzz that Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown was unhappy in his current situation.
Roughly a month later, Brown made a sports radio appearance to suggest any issues he had with the franchise were water under the bridge and that he desired to remain in Philadelphia.
Since then, the Eagles have shut down any trade speculation involving Brown, recently ending any perceived drama by signing him to a three-year, $96 million (including $84 million in guaranteed money) contract extension.
But does that mean we can officially and finally stop discussing the possibility of a Brown-Eagles breakup? It sounds like if the Pro Bowl receiver's latest comments are any indication.
A.J. Browns doubles down on future with Eagles and quells any concerns
"I think my career took off when I got here [Philadelphia]. I went to another level. It feels right," Brown said during his press conference on Tuesday, h/t NFL.com. "My family's here. My girl started school again here. I got teammates, their kids, I want them to grow up together," he added.
Brown isn't wrong about the fact that his career trajectory has ascended since arriving in Philly, earning Pro Bowl nods and All-Pro Second-Team honors in each of the two seasons he has spent with the Eagles since being traded from the Tennessee Titans, eclipsing the 1,400 receiving yard threshold in both campaigns.
"This is home, this is home," Brown repeated before emphasizing that Philadelphia "is the best town there is, man."
Whether the concerns of Brown's potential departure were far-fetched remains unclear. But at the end of the day, money talks, and he now boasts the highest annual average salary of any receiver in the NFL and is signed through the 2029 season. The Eagles have given their star wideout roughly 200 million reasons to smile between his last two deals.