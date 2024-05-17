Anthony Edwards confirms legendary moment with Nuggets security happened
By Curt Bishop
The Minnesota Timberwolves took it straight to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, winning Game 6 by a final score of 115-70.
On Sunday, the two teams will play Game 7 at Ball Arena in Denver. Anthony Edwards certainly can't wait to get back to Denver for the clincher.
After Game 2, a locker room attendant told Edwards they liked the Nuggets' chances of winning the series. Following Game 5, Edwards told the attendant that the Wolves would be back for Game 7, and Edwards confirmed this exchange in his postgame interview last night.
"Hell yeah. They know. Y'all was in there," Edwards said. I told them, I'll see y'all (expletive) for Game 7."
Anthony Edwards confirms legendary exchange
Edwards clearly is excited for Game 7 and can't wait to chat with the locker room attendants and tell them his prediction was true.
The Timberwolves star had a plan in place after the team lost Game 5 in Denver, and he ultimately followed through on his plan. Now, the series reaches its epic conclusion, but Edwards confirmed that he actually did tell the locker room attendants the Timberwolves would be back for the thrilling conclusion of this series.
Edwards led the way for Minnesota during Game 6, scoring 27 points and dishing out four assists and four rebounds in his 34 minutes on Thursday night. He'll be prepared to do the same in Game 7 as the Timberwolves try to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2004 when they lost to the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal-led Lakers.
That Timberwolves team was led by Kevin Garnett. Now, Edwards looks to be the one to lead Minnesota to the next round. But before that happens, there's still a Game 7 to be played. Edwards delivered on his promise, and now we'll see if the Timberwolves can win and advance to the Conference Finals.
The start time for Game 7 has still yet to be determined, but the game is sure to be an exciting one as the two teams battle it out for a spot in the Conference Finals against either the Dallas Mavericks or Oklahoma City Thunder.