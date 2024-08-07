Browns pivot after failed Brandon Aiyuk trade should be obvious and cheaper
The Cleveland Browns are among the reported finalists for a Brandon Aiyuk trade. According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports, there is even a "framework" in place, with rumors that Amari Cooper would be part of the return package for the San Francisco 49ers.
That sure is a tantalizing proposition for all parties involved. The Niners plant Cooper opposite Deebo Samuel in the Kyle Shanahan buzzsaw, while Aiyuk joins Deshaun Watson as the Browns' new No. 1 wideout. A lot of power rests with Aiyuk, however, and he appears far more interested in the Pittsburgh Steelers, judging from the latest updates on the situation.
Aiyuk does not hold all the power, of course. He has significant leverage rooted in his precarious contract situation, but the Niners can still refuse a team's trade package. A meeting in the middle is ultimately the requirement. Both sides need to sign off on a trade.
If Aiyuk ends up forcing his way to Pittsburgh or another team entirely, that leaves Cleveland in a tough position. There's a case for just entering the season with Cooper and Jerry Jeudy, a perfectly respectable 1-2 punch in the WR room. Nick Chubb is back, Watson is healthy (for now), and the Browns offense should be more dependable than it was a season ago.
Or, the Browns can look elsewhere for upgrades. Sometimes the best moves are made on the margins. A well-calculated risk, the right buy-low investment, can transform a team's outlook.
Enter Kansas City Chiefs wideout Kadarius Toney. The man simply has not found a stable foothold in the Chiefs depth chart. His performance has not been up to par as a 2021 first-round pick, but the tools and upside remain. Toney, 25, could benefit tremendously from a change of scenery. The pressure and toxicity of his Chiefs tenure cannot be helpful.
Better yet, a trade for Toney won't require nearly the same outgoing package from Cleveland as a trade for Aiyuk. The Browns can keep Cooper and their top draft assets, instead flipping a late pick or two to test-drive Toney in the final guaranteed year of his rookie contract.
Browns and Chiefs can discuss Kadarius Toney trade if Brandon Aiyuk dreams falter
Last season was a pure disasterclass from Toney. Let us be frank in our assessment. He dropped five passes on 38 targets, managing 27 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown. That is a paltry 6.3 yards per catch in an offense helmed by Patrick Mahomes and drawn up by Andy Reid. That's hard to accomplish, especially considering Toney's live-wire athleticism and open-field speed.
He was a great Chiefs receiver on paper, but unfortunately the NFL plays its games on turf. Toney's 11.0 percent drop rate since his rookie season in 2021 is the worst in the league among qualified receivers. Kansas City is experimenting with Toney at RB in training camp, but we know how this story ends. Toney is destined for the cutting room floor unless the Chiefs can flip him to a new team.
There is every motivation for the Chiefs to try and extract value before it's too late, even with a less-than-stellar WR room of their own. The Browns can view Toney from a wholly different perspective. There would be no pressure to perform in Cleveland, ideally allowing Toney to play with more freedom and self-confidence. The Browns would acquire him for next to nothing in a trade. He would join a WR room that already features two established vets in Cooper and Jeudy, who can command attention on the field and teach valuable lessons on the sideline.
Cleveland certainly would not view Toney as a comparable option to Aiyuk, but in terms of bargain-bin backup plans, there are worse avenues to take. Toney has youth and athleticism on his side and the Browns need another offensive spark in the wake of last season's low-scoring affairs.
It's a thought. One worthy of Cleveland's attention if Aiyuk ends up somewhere else.