Bryson Chambeau 'training' for U.S. Open is why he's now a fan-favorite
Bryson DeChambeau came so close to winning the PGA Championship just a week ago, ultimately missing by one shot to Xander Schauffele as he collected his first major.
Naturally, the 30-year-old LIV Golf star figured that maybe retweaking his fitness regimen might give him that extra edge for the upcoming U.S. Open in Pinehurst, NC.
Except, the workout moves he unveiled on Instagram on Friday weren’t really focused on his game. And they were hilarious.
First, there were improvements to the fist pump that proved so popular to fans in Kentucky where he came in second at the PGA Championship.
“You just made a sick birdie putt,” says someone off camera, to which DeChambeau cuts to his standard “Let’s go, baby.” He’s urged to pump it up, “no, you’re more hyped this time,” and even further for TV coverage.
My favorite bit was the reps for signing autographs: “these kids have been waiting their whole lives for this!” DeChambeau is chastised.
Bryson DeChambeau remains a content machine, becoming a fan-favorite
He follows this fun bit with some expert cap tip reps, while his faithful dog watches. Even funnier? Bicep curls while venting his frustrations with his caddie (“it was really his fault this time”).
The very fun video is just the latest example of the former U.S. Open winner’s popularity in the sport and the need to make the merger between the PGA and LIV happen. Fans may have had issues with DeChambeau in the past, but that’s all water under the bridge and the LIV golfer has become a beloved figure in the sport. He’s probably one of the few golfers to gain popularity post-LIV move.
The guy is just plain likable and his run at Schauffele in the penultimate moments at Valhalla made the last major riveting, and far more watchable than The Masters. Plus, his sportsmanlike conduct, exhibited in stopping a grown man from stealing a golf ball from a kid and his automatic gracious reaction to Xander’s winning birdie, have continued to endear him to many.
The guy’s a class act and along with Jon Rahm, if there’s anyone who can help close the riff between the PGA and LIV, it’s them. We need golfers like DeChambeau competing in crossover events with the PGA, it makes the game better for the fans.
The next golf major is the U.S. Open, which will take place at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club starting June 13.