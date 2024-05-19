Video of Bryson DeChambeau hearing Xander Schauffele's winning putt is pure agony
On Sunday at Valhalla, there was nothing more that Bryson DeChambeau could've done to try and win the 2024 PGA Championship and the second major championship of his career. The LIV Golf star and powerhouse delivered a truly exceptional round of golf, posting a bogey-free 64 after entering the final round two strokes behind Xander Schauffele, including a gutsy birdie effort on the 72nd hole that tied Schauffele for the lead at the time.
But DeChambeau was two holes ahead of Schauffele as well, meaning that the 54-hole co-leader had the opportunity to get just one more birdie and win it. He didn't on the 17th hole as he saved par and, after hitting it just outside of the bunker off the tee on the Par 5 18th hole, it seemed like birdie might be hard to come by.
As all of this was happening, DeChambeau was on the range, staying warm and preparing for a potential playoff with the Wanamaker on the line.
That didn't happen, however. And for as heartbreaking as coming up just short in a major is in itself, the video of the scene makes it even more so for DeChambeau.
Bryson DeChambeau hearing, seeing Xander Schauffele win PGA Championship is heartbreaking
Schauffele hit a gorgeous champion-level shot from a tough stance that came up to the left of the green and then put his third shot 6'2" away from the hole, a birdie putt to win the PGA Championship and set the mark for the lowest score to par in a major. And he put it right in the heart of the cup.
But just as clearly as everyone heard the cheers for Schauffele on the 18th hole, so too did DeChambeau on the range. Kevin Van Valkenburg of No Laying Up was with Bryson when it happened, too, and caught a video of a heartbreaking walk off of the range as DeChambeau heard (and maybe saw) the roar after the winning putt dropped.
That's truly devastating to watch, regardless of your feelings about DeChambeau. He was on the precipice of glory once again only to come up short with a result ultimately beyond his control.
For DeChambeau's part, he handled the crushing moment with grace and class, walking off of the range to greet and congratulate Schauffele on the victory. That takes a big man in any walk of life, and we're not just talking about Bryson's frame or driving ability when we use the term "big".
When you really break it down further, though, that moment had to be even more heartbreaking. As mentioned, Schauffele set the 72-hole scoring record for a major at -21. DeChambeau, meanwhile, tied the previous record of -20 for the tournament this week but somehow still came up short. That's a punch right to the gut, and one from which the pain will surely not dissipate quickly.
Having said that, there should be hope for DeChambeau. His first two majors of the 2024 season have resulted in a T6 at The Masters -- the best finish at Augusta National in his career by far -- and now a solo runner-up at the PGA Championship, his best finish at that event as well. Things are looking up, even if he might be hanging his head and looking down after this moment on the range on Sunday at Valhalla.