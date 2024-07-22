Building a U.S. Olympic baseball team if MLB stars were allowed to play
The Olympic Games are almost here, meaning it won't be long until the best athletes in the world compete for hundreds of medals across 32 different sports. One of those sports is baseball, which is in its sophomore season, so to speak, after returning to the 2021 Tokyo Games following a 13-year hiatus.
International baseball has proven to be immensely popular with fans. Look no further than the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which was won by Japan after Shohei Ohtani struck out his then-Angels teammate Mike Trout, as proof. The battle for Olympic baseball gold will also be compelling, but fans may be disappointed to find out that Major League players won't be taking part.
Unlike other sports such as hockey, which pauses its season to allow its players to compete in the Olympics, Major League Baseball offers no such concessions. That means that the very best baseball players in the world will be playing, but instead of being in Paris, they'll be in the familiar confines of Yankee Stadium, Wrigley Field, and other MLB sites as they continue their 162-game schedule.
We thought it might be fun to imagine what the U.S. baseball roster would look like if MLB players were allowed to compete, so with that in mind, we went ahead and built one. The thought of a tournament filled with stars from around the globe with Olympic glory on the line is irresistible, and while other countries like Japan, South Korea, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and others would certainly also benefit from the inclusion of MLB players, there's no doubt that the U.S. would be one of the favorites for gold in Paris. An Olympic baseball roster consists of 12 pitchers and 12 position players, so let's see what a star-studded U.S. team would look like.
Starting rotation
Paul Skenes
Tarik Skubal
Corbin Burnes
Zack Wheeler
Chris Sale
There's no reason why the Paul Skenes hype train can't keep on rolling right through the Olympics. The rookie has been everything the Pirates could have hoped for and more, with a 1.90 ERA in his first 11 major league starts.
Skubal is criminally underlooked, but he may just walk away with the AL Cy Young. He's 10-3 with a 2.41 ERA for the Tigers, and his 140 strikeouts trail only Garrett Crochet and Cole Ragans. Even on this All-Star staff, Skubal boasts the lowest WHIP on the year (0.88).
Burnes is fresh off his first All-Star Game start, and it was much deserved after he seamlessly made the jump from the Brewers to the Orioles this past offseason. Wheeler has accumulated arguably the best body of work of any pitcher in the last four years, while Sale fills our need for a lefty starter after rejuvenating his career as a member of the Braves.
Bullpen
Mason Miller
Ryan Helsley
Kirby Yates
Josh Hader
Craig Kimbrel
Hunter Gaddis
David Robertson
We need a bullpen that can shut down any lineup the world can throw at us, and this one fits the bill. Miller is the most exciting young reliever in years, and his stuff is so lively that he's made a name for himself despite pitching for the listless A's. Yates and Helsley are both All-Stars and the epitome of reliable. Helsley leads the league with 32 saves, while Yates has 16 but has yet to blow one this year.
Hader is still one of the best closers in the game, and like Sale, he gives this team a lefty to handle the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Rafael Devers. We don't want an entire bullpen full of closers, though, and Gaddis has been the best setup man in game. He's formed a near-perfect 1-2 punch with Emmanuel Clase at the back end of the Guardians bullpen by allowing only six earned runs in 47 appearances while sporting a sterling 0.73 WHIP.
Robertson gets our final spot not only because he's still very effective in his 16th MLB season, but because he has the distinction of being the only player on this list to also have appeared on the team in Tokyo three years ago. The 38-year-old's veteran leadership and previous Olympic experience will prove invaluable.
Infield
Catchers: Adley Rutschman, Will Smith
First basemen: Bryce Harper, Christian Walker
Second baseman: Bobby Witt, Jr.
Third baseman: Alec Bohm
Shortstop: Gunnar Henderson
Utility: Jordan Westburg
We need two catchers on the team, and in Rutschman and Smith we get two guys that are extremely proficient both at and behind the plate. Henderson and Westburg join Rutschman and Burnes to give the Orioles a team-leading four members on the roster, and both All-Stars have more than earned their place, especially Henderson, who is the only plausible threat to Aaron Judge's MVP candidacy.
Harper is a no-brainer not only for his bat, but for the panache he showed during the Phillies' two-game London series against the Mets earlier this year. He'll bring his best game across the pond and is a mortal lock to earn the nickname Captain America at some point of the tournament. Walker backs him up after being inexplicably snubbed for the All-Star Game, and he can easily fit in as our DH when he's not in the field.
We're cheating a little by putting Bobby Witt Jr. at second base instead of his typical shortstop, but there's no arguing that he's too good to leave on the bench just because of Henderson's inclusion on the squad. He's fresh off a runner-up finish in the Home Run Derby, and his combination of power, contact, and speed will make a world of difference in this lineup. With Mookie Betts still nursing an injury, Witt clearly deserves this spot.
Last but not least we have Bohm, who leads the league in doubles for the 62-34 Phillies. It was a close decision between Bohm and Westburg for the starting third base spot, but Bohm walks more and strikes out less, so he's the pick.
Outfield
Left field: Steven Kwan
Center field: Jarren Duran
Right field: Aaron Judge
Utility: Riley Greene
This outfield has it all. Kwan is the far-and-away league leader in batting average, while Judge is the premier power hitter in the game and the only player imposing enough to be mistaken for the Eiffel Tower. Duran just won the All-Star Game MVP thanks to his game-winning home run off Hunter Greene, a fitting capper on his historic first half. Greene is one of the lesser-known names on this team, but he won't be anonymous for much longer if he keeps hitting the way he has. He's only 23 but has all the makings of a perennial All-Star.
Starting lineup
1. Gunnar Henderson (SS)
2. Bobby Witt Jr. (2B)
3. Steven Kwan (LF)
4. Aaron Judge (RF)
5. Bryce Harper (1B)
6. Christian Walker (DH)
7. Jarren Duran (CF)
8. Jordan Westburg (3B)
9. Adley Rutschman (C)
There are no wrong answers when making a lineup from a group of hitters as formidable as this one. Henderson has to lead off after showing what he can do at the top of the Orioles lineup. Witt's all-around skillset makes him a natural No. 2 hitter, while Kwan and his ability to get on base should set the table for the power-hitting trio of Judge, Harper, and Walker.
Duran is a natural leadoff hitter, so having him in the seven-hole to kickstart the bottom of the lineup is a godsend. Westburg and Rutschman are likewise overqualified for their spots, and should provide plenty of baserunners for Henderson when the lineup turns over.
We've alternated between lefties and righties for maximum lineup versatility, and to prevent opposing teams from bringing in specialists out of the bullpen for more than a batter at a time.
Lastly, we'll need a manager for this team. Given what he's done in Baltimore this year and last, as well as the fact that there are four Orioles on this team, we'll go with Brandon Hyde.