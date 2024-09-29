Caleb Williams has already indoctrinated himself into some very necessary Bears drama
By Mark Powell
The Chicago Bears rank third to last in yards-per-game in the NFL, and 22nd in points-per-game through three weeks. Something is amiss about Chicago's offense, and Caleb Williams took is upon himself -- along with a couple experience teammates -- to make a difference.
Williams and teammates Marcedes Lewis and Cole Kmet approach offensive coordinator Shane Waldron this week to express their frustration with the offense. Per Fox Sports Jay Glazer, here is how the exchange went.
“‘We’re not a Pop Warner team,’” they said to Waldron, via Glazer. “‘You’ve got to coach us up. Coach me up, even though I’m in year nineteen. Coach up Caleb, even though he’s s rookie. You’ve got to get more aggressive on coaching us together.’ He does think there will be a different.”
Caleb Williams and Bears challenge offensive coaching staff
Williams wanting to be coached is a great sign, as not every rookie quarterback is built that way. It also speaks volumes as to how far the Bears have yet to go before they're a competitive NFL team. Perhaps some changes on the offensive end could aid that transition, and make it a little quicker. Waldron was hand-picked by Matt Eberflus after the Luke Getsky experiment failed.
Eberflus somehow earned another year in Chicago thanks to the hope that comes with Williams. The No. 1 overall pick out of USC is one of the most talented quarterbacks to ever start for the Bears. Whether that potential becomes reality for the Bears franchise depends on coaching, which is an area they are lacking right now. Don't believe me? Well, just ask Justin Fields, who revealed the key difference between his hot start with the Steelers and his time in Chicago.
When asked just a few days ago which coaching staff he prefers, Pittsburgh or Chicago, Fields didn't mince words.
"Pittsburgh," Fields said. "It's not close."
While the prevailing narrative right now is that Williams is more talented than Fields, and thus better-suited for Chicago, the truth couldn't be further from the case. A young quarterback cannot succeed with bad coaching, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Eberflus can't help much with that given his defensive background, so he his OC and QB coach hires are incredibly important.
So far, they haven't worked out, and that is a poor reflection on the head coach. The Bears risk ruining their greatest asset, and it's a track this front office and ownership can ill-afford to have on repeat.