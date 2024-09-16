Chiefs make Andy Reid a liar quickly by targeting obvious Isiah Pacheco replacement
The Kansas City Chiefs somehow found a way to win a thrilling game on Sunday, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 26-25 at Arrowhead, but it came at a cost. Running back Isiah Pacheco left Sunday's game prematurely with an injury, and the latest update was not a good one.
He'll be sidelined for roughly 6-8 weeks with a fractured fibula, which is a crushing blow for a Chiefs team already without Clyde Edwards-Helaire who is also on IR.
Despite the shallow running back room, head coach Andy Reid said that the Chiefs planned on simply using the other backs that they had while Pacheco was out. This felt strange at the time, and sure enough, he was already proven a liar with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reporting that the team was bringing in former Chief Kareem Hunt for a visit.
Chiefs target obvious Isiah Pacheco replacement, Kareem Hunt
The Chiefs did sign Samaje Perine just before the regular season kicked off, but he's far from a starting-caliber running back in the NFL. They have preseason standout Carson Steele on their roster as well, but he's more of a fullback. Other than those two, Kansas City had running backs on their practice squad like Keaontay Ingram and Emani Bailey that they could've turned to, but again, it made little sense to only stick with what they had, especially with Edwards-Helaire out.
Now, it's being revealed that Reid was not exactly speaking the truth and the team is already seeking for a replacement to sign. Hunt makes a lot of sense in that regard.
The 29-year-old spent two seasons with the Chiefs, leading the league in rushing yards as a rookie in 2017, which is awfully impressive. He spent the last five seasons with the Cleveland Browns primarily splitting time with Nick Chubb, creating one of the most dangerous backfields in the NFL.
Last season was a struggle for Hunt, though, as despite scoring nine rushing touchdowns, he averaged just 3.0 yards per attempt on his 135 carries, which was by far a career-low. Running backs don't exactly improve with age, but with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid running the offense, he doesn't have to be perfect to be a useful and functional addition.
This move comes down to Kansas City needing reliable depth. Hunt might not be nearly as explosive as he once was, but he would come cheap and knows the system. It makes too much sense with how beat up their backfield already is.